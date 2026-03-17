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Tipsheet

Nick Shirley Exposes Lavish 'Hospice' Industry in New California Fraud Investigation

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 17, 2026 1:45 PM
Nick Shirley Exposes Lavish 'Hospice' Industry in New California Fraud Investigation
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Independent journalist and YouTuber Nick Shirley has been investigating fraud in California following his role in exposing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz last year. 

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His latest investigation focuses on alleged hospice fraud, as California’s senior population has grown by roughly 3 percent annually since 2020, while the number of hospice providers in Los Angeles has surged by 1,500 percent since 2010. Estimates suggest the fraud could total $3.5 billion annually in Los Angeles alone, roughly 10 to 15 percent of Medicare hospice spending, driven in part by sham enrollments.

Shirley estimates that in his new investigation, he uncovered over $170,000,000 in fraud.

In one clip, Shirley found a shady location that allegedly teaches people how to open their own hospice center. The implication is that the 'business' more likely teaches people how to siphon off state and federal funds under the guise of providing California seniors with services.

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CALIFORNIA JD VANCE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

In another clip, Shirley is seen confronting the head of a potentially fraudulent hospice provider, who panics upon being asked several questions and tries to scare Shirley away. 

In another clip, Shirley highlights the alleged fraudsters’ lavish lifestyle, pointing to a custom-wrapped Cybertruck, a new BMW, and other luxury cars parked in an otherwise sketchy place of work. 

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This comes as the Trump administration has launched a new fraud task force led by Vice President JD Vance, as it pledges to root out widespread abuse. 

Much of the focus has fallen on California, whose expansive welfare system and state-funded programs outpace those of any other state, making it particularly vulnerable to fraud. A candidate running for governor in the state, Steve Hilton, launched a CalDOGE initiative as part of his campaign and has uncovered nearly $500 billion in fraud without even taking office.

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