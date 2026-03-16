Steve Hilton Levels Gavin Newsom for Nearly $500B in Fraud Uncovered in CA As Newsom Only Looks to 2028

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton blasted Governor Gavin Newsom for parading around the country preparing for his 2028 presidential run, while his state continues to be plagued by fraud, some of which has been uncovered by Hilton's campaign team. And "some" is a generous term, as it totals nearly $500 billion.

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Hilton claimed that California likely has more fraud than all other states combined and accused Newsom of using the state as a stepping stone to the presidency despite his atrocious policy record.

Here’s what Gavin Newsom wants you to believe: that California is fine, that he’s a visionary, and that he deserves a promotion. Here’s reality: record homelessness, skyrocketing costs, and a state government built on waste and fraud. He’s not running for Governor again — he’s… pic.twitter.com/hNizOUk24l — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) March 15, 2026

"It's just like Gavin Newsom, you know, he fixed the homelessness problem many years ago. He kept announcing that he's fixed it while the problem gets worse," Hilton said. "I mean, this guy's a total disgrace, Gavin Newsom. If it's been fixed, then why is the money still going out? He says it was fixed in 2021. Those payments were from 2024. He's just lying and gaslighting, as he is on every single issue."

"And the truth is that California has got more fraud than the rest of America put together," he added. "And Dr. Oz is absolutely right. We need cooperation with the federal government. When I'm governor, that's what we'll get."

🚨 HOLY CRAP! The Trump admin is now withholding $300 MILLION DOLLARS from California after billions in taxpayer-funded illegal alien healthcare was discovered



CMS Administrator Dr. Oz just found $1.8 BILLION in FRAUDULENT spending on illegal aliens' healthcare across 8 states… pic.twitter.com/RjuTvSP5DQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 14, 2026

Hilton went on:

In the meantime we're trying to find it as well. My organization, CalDOGE, part of my campaign, we estimate now that the total fraud in the last five years in California, $434 billion. And what are they doing about it? Nothing, because they have total contempt for taxpayers. They don't consider it, that it's our money that they're stealing and wasting. And that is why they're going to lose this year.

Hilton is currently leading in early polling for the Golden State's governor's race as a plethora of Democrats have crowded the field, and rumors swirl about the Democrats' front-runner, Eric Swalwell, who may not even be a resident of California.

Lefty Rep. Swalwell can’t run for gov in Calif. — because he doesn’t live there: court filing https://t.co/KBRKK4m6pR pic.twitter.com/vlQqtQ6d9M — New York Post (@nypost) January 18, 2026

This comes as story after story has surfaced from California detailing widespread fraud, including allegations that Newsom’s own wife funneled nearly $4 million to herself from her charity.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife has been caught paying herself a HUGE sum of money while pushing woke, transgender and s*xuality films on children



"Raking up to $300K annually...Newsom's Board of Ed recommended Siebel Newsom's films in controversial health… pic.twitter.com/495jwFCqXT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 10, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP. California Democrats have been exposed for passing a Soros-backed ballot measure for "substance abuse..."



...then using $370 MILLION of the funds raised from the measure to REGISTER VOTERS, and it benefitted Democrats



This is CRIMINAL!pic.twitter.com/IWOXF874w5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 12, 2026

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NEW FROM CAL DOGE: Our 3rd investigation. 'Project Homekey' - $745 million to buy/build properties at massively inflated prices.



Housing units vacant. Homelessness up. Crony developers make millions. Taxpayers fleeced. Details:@JennyRaeCA @Herb4Controller @GloriaJRomero… pic.twitter.com/HfwbC6jnD9 — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) March 14, 2026

Incredible investigation today from @CBSNews. Our reporters visited "ground zero" for hospice fraud: Los Angeles, California. One building had 89 registered hospices . . .



Read it here:https://t.co/cHuzIo4Xec — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) March 10, 2026

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