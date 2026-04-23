See the Grades CA Gubernatorial Candidates Gave Newsom on His Handling of the State's Homelessness Crisis

The second California gubernatorial debate kicked off Wednesday night, as four Democrats and two Republicans once again took the stage in hopes of gaining ground in the polls following Eric Swalwell’s departure from the race.

Advertisement

While candidates faced a range of typical policy questions, at one point each was asked to grade California Governor Gavin Newsom’s handling of the state’s homelessness crisis and explain what they would do differently. The Republican candidates were quick to give Newsom an “F,” while the Democratic candidates, somewhat surprisingly, offered extremely favorable assessments.

The candidates for California governor grade Governor Gavin Newsom on his handling of homelessness:



🟦Xavier Becerra: A

🟥Chad Bianco: F

🟥Steve Hilton: F

🟦Katie Porter: B

🟦Tom Steyer: B

🟦Matt Mahan: B pic.twitter.com/bH4O9N3xFq — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) April 23, 2026

In one viral moment of the debate, former Congresswoman Katie Porter, who's campain has been plagued by scandals about how she treats her staff, lauded herself as a "notoriously tough grader," only to give Gov. Newsom a "B" on homelessness.

🚨 LMAO! KATIE PORTER: I’m a notoriously tough grader, I’d give Newsom a ‘B’ on homelessness. 🤡



STEVE HILTON: Wow! I’d love to be in YOUR class, Katie, if you get a ‘B’ for what Gavin Newsom’s done on homelessness! MY GOODNESS!



Gavin FAILED CA. pic.twitter.com/NpwmA5ItBi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 23, 2026

"I'm a notoriously tough grader, but I would probably give him a B on homelessness," Porter said. "I don't think this has been an easy problem to solve, but I do give him a lot of credit for calling attention to the problem. When he campaigned eight years ago, he was talking about housing when nobody else was."

The leading candidate in the race, Republican Steve Hilton, was quick to blast her comment.

"Wow, by the way, I'd love to be in your class, Katie," he said when given his opporutnity to grade the governor. "If you get a 'B' for what Gavin Newsom's done on homelessness. My goodness."

In another instance, the dark horse candidate, Democrat Xavier Becerra, the former Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Biden, who has recently surged in the polls, had the audacity to give Newsom an "A."

If you give Gavin Newsom an “A” on homelessness, not only do I not want you as governor of California, I don’t think you have the mental capacity to operate a motor vehicle or use scissors that don’t have rounded edges pic.twitter.com/o8RAMkCMX4 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 23, 2026

However, Becerra is expected to draw heavily from Newsom’s base in the primary, leaving him little incentive to openly break with the governor.

This comes shortly after Eric Swalwell, previously the leading Democratic candidate, dropped out of the race amid mounting sexual assault allegations. The now seven Democratic candidates are vying for his support, with Becerra and billionaire Tom Steyer pulling ahead in the polls. The two Republicans, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and former Fox News host Steve Hilton, have maintained podium positions.

Advertisement

New - California Governor poll



🔵 Becerra 23%

🔴 Hilton 20%

🔴 Bianco 17%

🔵 Steyer 14%

🔵 Porter 11%



IVN #C - LV - 4/20 pic.twitter.com/ln33WfWhMj — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) April 21, 2026

New - Governor poll - California



🔴 Hilton 18%

🔵 Steyer 16%

🔴 Bianco 14%

🔵 Becerra 10%

🔵 Porter 8%

🔵 Mahan 4%



Kreate #C - LV - 4/18 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) April 20, 2026

New - California governor poll



🔴 Hilton 20%

🔵 Becerra 15%

🔵 Steyer 15%

🔴 Bianco 14%

🔵 Porter 13%

🔵 Mahan 6%



Gudelunas S #C - LV - 4/18 pic.twitter.com/samklkNmLy — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) April 20, 2026

The state's primary is scheduled for June 2, as many of the state's Republicans are hopeful that at least one Republican could make it to the general election.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.