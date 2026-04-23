See the Grades CA Gubernatorial Candidates Gave Newsom on His Handling of the State's Homelessness Crisis

Senate Passed Its Reconciliation Package, but Failed to Add Save America Act Provisions. Here's Why.
Senate Passed Its Reconciliation Package, but Failed to Add Save America Act Provisions....
We Have Another Dem Scandal
We Have Another Dem Scandal
The Real Story Behind Ruben Gallego's Trip to Colombia
The Real Story Behind Ruben Gallego's Trip to Colombia
Florida’s DCF Took Their Children—and the Supreme Court Just Turned Its Back on Their Parents
Florida’s DCF Took Their Children—and the Supreme Court Just Turned Its Back on...
Trump Administration Just Made the Most Significant Drug Policy Change in Decades
Trump Administration Just Made the Most Significant Drug Policy Change in Decades
Wisconsin's Lt. Governor Vows to Craft State Budgets in Secret If She Succeeds Tony Evers
Wisconsin's Lt. Governor Vows to Craft State Budgets in Secret If She Succeeds...
Audit Shows Seattle Followed the California Model of Dealing With Homelessness
Audit Shows Seattle Followed the California Model of Dealing With Homelessness
Detroit Is So Far Gone, Officials Are Begging Criminals Not to Steal These
Detroit Is So Far Gone, Officials Are Begging Criminals Not to Steal These
Not One Democrat Supports Michigan's House Judiciary Committee Efforts to Protect Kids From Sex Offenders
Not One Democrat Supports Michigan's House Judiciary Committee Efforts to Protect Kids Fro...
What America Can Learn From Australia About Treating Veterans With MDMA
What America Can Learn From Australia About Treating Veterans With MDMA
SPLC, Swalwell, and the War for America's Minds
SPLC, Swalwell, and the War for America's Minds
VIP
Tennessee Town Benefits From Strong Gun Industry Protections in State
Tennessee Town Benefits From Strong Gun Industry Protections in State
Watch Tim Walz Brush Off the Massive Fraud Scandal Uncovered in Minnesota With a List of Excuses
Watch Tim Walz Brush Off the Massive Fraud Scandal Uncovered in Minnesota With...
The SPLC Owed Us an Apology -- A Federal Grand Jury Just Handed Us Something Better
The SPLC Owed Us an Apology -- A Federal Grand Jury Just Handed...
Tipsheet

See the Grades CA Gubernatorial Candidates Gave Newsom on His Handling of the State's Homelessness Crisis

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 23, 2026 4:00 PM
See the Grades CA Gubernatorial Candidates Gave Newsom on His Handling of the State's Homelessness Crisis
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The second California gubernatorial debate kicked off Wednesday night, as four Democrats and two Republicans once again took the stage in hopes of gaining ground in the polls following Eric Swalwell’s departure from the race. 

Advertisement

While candidates faced a range of typical policy questions, at one point each was asked to grade California Governor Gavin Newsom’s handling of the state’s homelessness crisis and explain what they would do differently. The Republican candidates were quick to give Newsom an “F,” while the Democratic candidates, somewhat surprisingly, offered extremely favorable assessments.

In one viral moment of the debate, former Congresswoman Katie Porter, who's campain has been plagued by scandals about how she treats her staff, lauded herself as a "notoriously tough grader," only to give Gov. Newsom a "B" on homelessness.

"I'm a notoriously tough grader, but I would probably give him a B on homelessness," Porter said. "I don't think this has been an easy problem to solve, but I do give him a lot of credit for calling attention to the problem. When he campaigned eight years ago, he was talking about housing when nobody else was."

Recommended

We Have Another Dem Scandal Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The leading candidate in the race, Republican Steve Hilton, was quick to blast her comment.

"Wow, by the way, I'd love to be in your class, Katie," he said when given his opporutnity to grade the governor. "If you get a 'B' for what Gavin Newsom's done on homelessness. My goodness."

In another instance, the dark horse candidate, Democrat Xavier Becerra, the former Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Biden, who has recently surged in the polls, had the audacity to give Newsom an "A."

However, Becerra is expected to draw heavily from Newsom’s base in the primary, leaving him little incentive to openly break with the governor. 

This comes shortly after Eric Swalwell, previously the leading Democratic candidate, dropped out of the race amid mounting sexual assault allegations. The now seven Democratic candidates are vying for his support, with Becerra and billionaire Tom Steyer pulling ahead in the polls. The two Republicans, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and former Fox News host Steve Hilton, have maintained podium positions.

Advertisement

The state's primary is scheduled for June 2, as many of the state's Republicans are hopeful that at least one Republican could make it to the general election.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Have Another Dem Scandal Matt Vespa
Senate Passed Its Reconciliation Package, but Failed to Add Save America Act Provisions. Here's Why. Matt Vespa
The Real Story Behind Ruben Gallego's Trip to Colombia Matt Vespa
Trump's Navy Just Sent a Brutal Message to Iran on the High Seas Jeff Charles
Chuck Schumer Gets Put in His Place After Claiming Nobody Respects ICE or CBP Dmitri Bolt
What Do Immigrants Owe Us? Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Have Another Dem Scandal Matt Vespa
Advertisement