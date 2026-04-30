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President Trump Is Considering Pulling Troops From Germany Amid Tensions With NATO Countries

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 30, 2026 11:45 AM
President Trump Is Considering Pulling Troops From Germany Amid Tensions With NATO Countries
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump announced late Wednesday that he is considering withdrawing some U.S. troops currently stationed in Germany, after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the United States is being “humiliated” by Iran in both the conflict and ongoing negotiations.

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"The United States is studying and reviewing the possible reduction of Troops in Germany, with a determination to be made over the next short period of time," the president wrote on Truth Social. "Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Just hours later, the president slammed the German chancellor, pointing to a list of his domestic political failures.

"The Chancellor of Germany should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine (Where he has been totally ineffective!), and fixing his broken Country, especially Immigration and Energy, and less time on interfering with those that are getting rid of the Iran Nuclear threat, thereby making the World, including Germany, a safer place!"

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This comes amid ongoing U.S. frustration with its NATO allies, who have largely failed to act in concert. Rather than support the United States, they have criticized the move, opted instead for negotiations with Tehran, and even, at times, interfered with the U.S. operation. 

President Trump voiced his frustration both on Truth Social and in discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who said in an interview that he understands the president’s concerns. The president has even floated the possibility of leaving the alliance. 

European allies, in their infinite wisdom, have chosen to pursue a purely defensive military operation to secure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, though only once the United States has defeated Iran. In the meantime, they appear content to let a third-world terrorist state control a portion of their energy supply.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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