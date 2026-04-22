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Europe Gathers to Plan Securing the Strait of Hormuz—Once the United States Finishes the Job

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 22, 2026 2:30 PM
Europe Gathers to Plan Securing the Strait of Hormuz—Once the United States Finishes the Job
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Europe’s Strait of Hormuz Maritime Freedom of Navigation Initiative is holding its first meeting Wednesday in Paris, where more than 30 European nations and military strategists are gathering to discuss securing the strait and ensuring a lasting ceasefire and freedom of navigation. But of course, their plan will only be executed once the conflict ends.

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The agenda includes discussing security cooperation, supply-chain protection, support for industries, and planning for demining and other defensive measures.

The initiative is being led by the United Kingdom and France and was announced last week, as the Iranian regime's stranglehold has begun to affect Europe, although they still refuse to do anything about it.

This comes as European officials have warned that measures may be needed to mitigate a potential energy shortage. So far, those steps have included recommending remote work and encouraging the use of public transit. Just weeks ago, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested that member states should reduce energy demand, noting, “Of course, the least expensive energy is the energy that is not used.”

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President Trump has reportedly grown increasingly frustrated with NATO allies since the start of Operation Epic Fury, citing a lack of support and, in some cases, actions that have complicated the United States’ military operation. More recently, some observers say Europe’s latest move suggests it may be positioning itself to take credit for securing the Strait of Hormuz after the main burden of the effort has been carried out.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has met with both President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss concerns within the alliance, and later said in interviews that he understands the frustration.

Amid speculation about a possible U.S. withdrawal from the alliance, NATO has also moved to reduce its reliance on American command, effectively limiting the United States’ ability to spearhead future NATO operations.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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