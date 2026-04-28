Dan Bongino Slams Hakeem Jeffries As the House Minority Leader Rejects Calls for Civility

Dan Bongino went off on House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries after the New York Democrat wrote n a post on social media less than 24 hours after yet another assassination attempt on President Trump that he refused to be lectured about civility by "far-right extremists" who supported "hundreds of violent rioters who brutally beat police officers on January 6."

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Bongino said to hell with civility, and called for Democrats to stop attempting to kill President Trump.

Dan Bongino paused mid-sentence on Fox News to deliver a HEATED request straight to Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries:



“We’re just asking that YOUR Democrats just stop trying to shoot President Trump, okay?!”



BONGINO: “Hey, I got to address one thing though.”



“You addressed… pic.twitter.com/bkfmCKri5n — Overton (@overton_news) April 28, 2026

"Well, I want to address earlier Hakeem Jeffries talking about this civility thing. Listen, Hakeem, we're not asking for civility, guy. We're just asking that your Democrats just stop trying to shoot President Trump," Bongino said. "Okay? Forget civility. We don't give a damn if you're nice. And if you write respectfully at the end of your emails, just please stop trying to shoot the president. Like, is that, can we just agree on that, Mr. Jeffries?"

On Sunday, less than 24 hours after another assassination attempt on the president, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries blasted calls from the right for “civility."

"America will not be lectured about civility by far right extremists in Congress," the House Minority Leader wrote on X. "Particularly those who provide aid and comfort to hundreds of violent rioters who brutally beat police officers on January 6. There will be ample time to vigorously debate the issues of the day. Now is a time to unify."

America will not be lectured about civility by far right extremists in Congress.



Particularly those who provide aid and comfort to hundreds of violent rioters who brutally beat police officers on January 6.



There will be ample time to vigorously debate the issues of the day.… — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 26, 2026

Since then, Rep. Jeffries has doubled down on what many on the right are calling inflammatory rhetoric.

🚨 WTF?! Hakeem Jeffries-Temu Obama JUST BLEW UP on Karoline Leavitt pushing for civility after the left tried KlLLING TRUMP again



“She wants to lecture US about civility? Get lost! Clean up your own house before you have anything to say to us.”



RESIGN, Hakeem! pic.twitter.com/USbGfu4WNG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 27, 2026

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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