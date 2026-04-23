Resurfaced Clip of Charlie Kirk Goes Viral Following Bombshell Fraud Indictment Against SPLC

A resurfaced clip of Charlie Kirk slamming the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is making the rounds on social media, with the conservative activist blasting the group for labeling conservatives, including Turning Point USA, as racist. He argued the SPLC skips engaging with ideas altogether and defaults to smears instead.

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He also argued that the group does not judge organizations on merit, a claim that has taken on sharper significance following reports that the Trump administration’s Justice Department indicted the SPLC. The allegations suggest the group did more than simply track or oppose extremist organizations: it allegedly used donor funds in ways that allowed certain hate groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, to persist or even expand behind the scenes.

This created a feedback loop in which the SPLC could point to the very threats it helped sustain as justification for labeling and targeting other organizations, effectively bolstering its own influence and fundraising while blurring the line between combating extremism and benefiting from its existence.

🚨 WOW! This moment of Charlie Kirk is being resurfaced after leftist NGO Southern Poverty Law Center was EXPOSED for funneling $3 million to white supremacist groups they CLAIMED to fight



"After Charlie Kirk was put on SPLC's watchlist, he got SH0T."



CHARLIE: "Understand that… pic.twitter.com/gDMFEBpNnS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 23, 2026

"Understand that they're literally putting high school chapters of ours on a hate group next to the KKK and next to neo-Nazi groups," Charlie said. "And I mean, we can laugh this off. There's an element to this. Remember that there was a shooter that went to the Family Research Council years ago, inspired by the SPLC list. This is them trying to make us basically surrender at Turning Point USA. We're going to do the opposite. And our students are only going to lean in even more."

"But they can't debate us on our ideas. They cannot have dialogue. They cannot actually go onto the merits of why they are right or why we might be wrong. Instead, they must smear us with the age-old one-liner that you are a racist or that you are a hater," he continued. "And they're finally realizing the power of Turning Point USA, which is why they put us on this list."

This comes as the SPLC has defended its action despite the recent bombshell indictment.

Indictment of @splcenter based on false narrative



False: Claim that SPLC supported white supremacist groups via paying informants



Reality:



“We frequently shared what we learned from informants with local and federal law enforcement, including the FBI."https://t.co/2YS4FONYB6 — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) April 21, 2026

🚨BREAKING: DOJ charges the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) with wire fraud, false statements, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.



The SPLC secretly funneled $3M+ in donor funds to violent racist extremist groups:



-Ku Klux Klan

-American Nazi Party

-Aryan Nation… pic.twitter.com/0hcf2sH9LZ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 21, 2026

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After being asked what the actual crime committed by SPLC, AAG Blanche took the time to explain it CLEARLY for the Dipshit Democrats.



"The Southern Poverty Law Center, is a 501(c)(3), okay? They're required to, under the laws associated with a nonprofit, to have certain… pic.twitter.com/n22j0okNZr — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 21, 2026

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