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Resurfaced Clip of Charlie Kirk Goes Viral Following Bombshell Fraud Indictment Against SPLC

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 23, 2026 11:15 AM
Resurfaced Clip of Charlie Kirk Goes Viral Following Bombshell Fraud Indictment Against SPLC
Turning Point USA

A resurfaced clip of Charlie Kirk slamming the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is making the rounds on social media, with the conservative activist blasting the group for labeling conservatives, including Turning Point USA, as racist. He argued the SPLC skips engaging with ideas altogether and defaults to smears instead. 

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He also argued that the group does not judge organizations on merit, a claim that has taken on sharper significance following reports that the Trump administration’s Justice Department indicted the SPLC. The allegations suggest the group did more than simply track or oppose extremist organizations: it allegedly used donor funds in ways that allowed certain hate groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, to persist or even expand behind the scenes.

This created a feedback loop in which the SPLC could point to the very threats it helped sustain as justification for labeling and targeting other organizations, effectively bolstering its own influence and fundraising while blurring the line between combating extremism and benefiting from its existence.

"Understand that they're literally putting high school chapters of ours on a hate group next to the KKK and next to neo-Nazi groups," Charlie said. "And I mean, we can laugh this off. There's an element to this. Remember that there was a shooter that went to the Family Research Council years ago, inspired by the SPLC list. This is them trying to make us basically surrender at Turning Point USA. We're going to do the opposite. And our students are only going to lean in even more."

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CHARLIE KIRK CIVIL RIGHTS DOMESTIC TERRORISM FAKE NEWS

"But they can't debate us on our ideas. They cannot have dialogue. They cannot actually go onto the merits of why they are right or why we might be wrong. Instead, they must smear us with the age-old one-liner that you are a racist or that you are a hater," he continued. "And they're finally realizing the power of Turning Point USA, which is why they put us on this list."

This comes as the SPLC has defended its action despite the recent bombshell indictment. 

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