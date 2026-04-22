Iran State Media and Officials Are Reportedly Ready for the War to Resume

Iranian state media has reportedly signaled readiness for a potential resumption of war with the United States, amid uncertainty over whether Iran will be able to agree on a unified proposal. This comes even after being granted an additional three to five days under the ceasefire, as hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members clash with Iranian government officials over whether to concede to American demands or go down fighting.

Advertisement

🚨 WOW! The IRGC reportedly wants WAR with Donald Trump to resume



"Iranian officials and IRGC affiliated media signal readiness for the imminent resumption of war."



The support for negotiations is not "UNIFIED" within the regime. A MAJOR power struggle is happening.



Sounds… pic.twitter.com/p9ROUv83KG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 22, 2026

"Iranian officials and IRGC-affiliated media are signaling readiness for the imminent resumption of war," an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War found.

IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported that Iran has prepared for a new phase of fighting. Tasnim added that Iran has assessed the likelihood of renewed conflict as high over the past two weeks and has conducted certain military redeployments and prepared new target lists accordingly. Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei separately assessed that the likelihood of renewed U.S. and Israeli attacks is high and emphasized the need for preparation. An unspecified senior Israeli security official told Israel’s state broadcaster that Israel is preparing for the resumption of fighting with Iran as well. The official assessed that the United States and Iran will fail to reach any understanding and noted that Israel is ready to immediately resume the war.

MORE: Iranian officials and IRGC-affiliated media are signaling readiness for the imminent resumption of war.



Some senior Iranian clerical and political figures have expressed support for negotiations and for the negotiating team, but this support remains limited and does not… https://t.co/6ytbQkQfqg pic.twitter.com/ZDXocBx0Zq — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) April 22, 2026

This comes as conflict within the Iranian regime has become increasingly apparent, and was even cited as the main reason President Trump extended the ceasefire.

🚨 IRAN JUST WENT INTO CRISIS MODE



The IRGC generals and commanders are OVER RULING Iranian officials in a power struggle and want to STRONG ARM Trump



The regime is now in CHAOS.



"There could be a coup. No one knows who's calling the shots. Vance, Witkoff, and Kushner were… pic.twitter.com/VvjIWjTPPQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 22, 2026

This comes as President Trump has repeatedly said that the United States holds all the cards in the conflict and that Iran is simply in charge of its own fate.

Advertisement

🚨 JUST IN: JD Vance says President Trump has ALL the cards, and Iran better understand it



"We want Iran to not be able to make a nuclear weapon. We want the nuclear fuel, which is something the president has made very clear."



"And again, the way to think about this is the… pic.twitter.com/EBIEBvT8YD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.