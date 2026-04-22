So, That New VA Congressional Map That Dems Want Could Get Tossed
So, That New VA Congressional Map That Dems Want Could Get Tossed
Rabid Animal Rights Activists Swarm Beagle Research Facility to Steal Dogs
Rabid Animal Rights Activists Swarm Beagle Research Facility to Steal Dogs
This Bill Would Create 'Homelessness Courts' and Ban Camping on Public Property
This Bill Would Create 'Homelessness Courts' and Ban Camping on Public Property
Trump Just Went Scorched Earth on Supreme Court Over Recent Rulings
Trump Just Went Scorched Earth on Supreme Court Over Recent Rulings
Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Her Financial Scandal. She Didn't Handle It Well.
Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Her Financial Scandal. She Didn't Handle It Well.
Democrats and the Media Go to Bat for the Southern Poverty Law Center
Democrats and the Media Go to Bat for the Southern Poverty Law Center
Suspect Who Killed DHS Employee in Georgia Crime Spree Found Dead in His Jail Cell
Suspect Who Killed DHS Employee in Georgia Crime Spree Found Dead in His...
VIP
Turns Out There Are Some Books the Left Is Okay With Banning
Turns Out There Are Some Books the Left Is Okay With Banning
Fire Senator Chris Murphy!
Fire Senator Chris Murphy!
VIP
Gun Control Calls Follow Shreveport Shooting, but There's an Issue
Gun Control Calls Follow Shreveport Shooting, but There's an Issue
Europe Gathers to Plan Securing the Strait of Hormuz—Once the United States Finishes the Job
Europe Gathers to Plan Securing the Strait of Hormuz—Once the United States Finishes...
Longtime Georgia Democrat, Congressman David Scott, Dies at 80
Longtime Georgia Democrat, Congressman David Scott, Dies at 80
Victor Davis Hanson Says Iran Is Running Out of Time
Victor Davis Hanson Says Iran Is Running Out of Time
Here's What Iran Is Up to After President Trump Extended the Ceasefire
Here's What Iran Is Up to After President Trump Extended the Ceasefire
Tipsheet

Iran State Media and Officials Are Reportedly Ready for the War to Resume

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 22, 2026 12:45 PM
Iran State Media and Officials Are Reportedly Ready for the War to Resume
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Iranian state media has reportedly signaled readiness for a potential resumption of war with the United States, amid uncertainty over whether Iran will be able to agree on a unified proposal. This comes even after being granted an additional three to five days under the ceasefire, as hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members clash with Iranian government officials over whether to concede to American demands or go down fighting.

Advertisement

"Iranian officials and IRGC-affiliated media are signaling readiness for the imminent resumption of war," an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War found.

IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported that Iran has prepared for a new phase of fighting. Tasnim added that Iran has assessed the likelihood of renewed conflict as high over the past two weeks and has conducted certain military redeployments and prepared new target lists accordingly. Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei separately assessed that the likelihood of renewed U.S. and Israeli attacks is high and emphasized the need for preparation. An unspecified senior Israeli security official told Israel’s state broadcaster that Israel is preparing for the resumption of fighting with Iran as well. The official assessed that the United States and Iran will fail to reach any understanding and noted that Israel is ready to immediately resume the war.

Recommended

Trump Just Went Scorched Earth on Supreme Court Over Recent Rulings Jeff Charles
Advertisement

This comes as conflict within the Iranian regime has become increasingly apparent, and was even cited as the main reason President Trump extended the ceasefire.

This comes as President Trump has repeatedly said that the United States holds all the cards in the conflict and that Iran is simply in charge of its own fate.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Went Scorched Earth on Supreme Court Over Recent Rulings Jeff Charles
So, That New VA Congressional Map That Dems Want Could Get Tossed Matt Vespa
Victor Davis Hanson Says Iran Is Running Out of Time Dmitri Bolt
Democrats and the Media Go to Bat for the Southern Poverty Law Center Amy Curtis
This Bill Would Create 'Homelessness Courts' and Ban Camping on Public Property Jeff Charles
Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Her Financial Scandal. She Didn't Handle It Well. Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Just Went Scorched Earth on Supreme Court Over Recent Rulings Jeff Charles
Advertisement