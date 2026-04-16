The US Oil and Gas Association Just Leveled Kamala Harris

The U.S. Oil and Gas Association has done it again, this time obliterating Kamala Harris as she stood in North Carolina to blame the nation's gas prices on President Trump's war in Iran.

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They had no intention of letting her get away with it.

Here in North Carolina and around the country, gas prices are too high. This is a direct result of Donald Trump's war of choice in Iran, and the American people are paying the price. pic.twitter.com/gsynOMKqC7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 16, 2026

"Hey everyone, so I'm here in Charlotte since the start of Trump's war of choice," Harris said. "It's 15 more dollars every time you fill up your tank of gas. The price of diesel has now gone up 80 percent since the start of the war, and you best believe that's going to carry over to how much you're paying for all the goods that are being transported on those semis."

"We've got a president who is paying more attention to what he thinks is in his best political interest and personal interest as opposed to what is in the best interest of working people in America," she added.

The U.S Oil and Gas Association's X account went after her without hesitation.

"Good evening from the Coconut Tree KamalaHarris," they wrote on X. "Ma’am, (can we call you Ma'am?) we’ll keep this factual and review your actual record, not your reboot."

As a U.S. Senator (2017-2021), you were an original cosponsor of the Green New Deal resolution (S.Res. 59). It directed the US to “divest from fossil fuels,” phase out oil, gas, and coal production and remake the entire economy around subsidized green mandates. Your 2020 campaign was shorter than a Garden Gnome but managed to work in these gems: You told the CNN town hall: “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.” On Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show: “We will end fracking once and for all” while committing to the Green New Deal. Your $10 trillion climate plan called for no new fossil fuel leases on federal lands, phasing out all oil & gas (even if renewables weren’t ready), a carbon fee, and doubling U.S. payments to the UN Green Climate Fund. Before that, as California Attorney General (2011-2017), you built a reputation suing our industry. The lawfare you pursued laid the foundation for the collapse of the California refining industry we are witnessing right now You even sued the Obama-Biden administration to block new offshore permits off California’s coast.

"Remember 2022?" they asked. "As VP, national gas prices hit $5+/gallon (over $6 in parts of CA). You told Americans those record prices were 'a price to pay for democracy' for Ukraine. But apparently, the freedom of millions of Iranian citizens is not worth $3.97 a gallon now? That seems - I don't know - selective?"

"Bottom line. California still pays the nation’s highest gas prices — thanks to the taxes, mandates, and anti-production policies you championed for years. Flying cross-country (made possible by jet fuel) to North Carolina to make a video isn't going to change that. And those are the facts - unburdened by what has been," they added.

Good evening from the Coconut Tree@KamalaHarris



Ma’am, (can we call you Ma'am?) we’ll keep this factual and review your actual record, not your reboot.



As a U.S. Senator (2017-2021), you were an original cosponsor of the Green New Deal resolution (S.Res. 59).



It directed the… https://t.co/Ldcb0q82dn — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) April 16, 2026

This comes as the U.S. Oil and Gas Association’s X account has continued to snarkily fact-check a range of Democratic officials on the same issue, from Arizona Senator Mark Kelly to California Representative Ro Khanna, and now former Vice President Kamala Harris. In each case, the group has pointedly argued that, despite repeated claims to the contrary, Democrats bear responsibility for rising energy prices.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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