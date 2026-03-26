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US Oil and Gas Association Calls Out Sen. Mark Kelly As He Complains About AZ Gas Prices

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 26, 2026 4:00 PM
US Oil and Gas Association Calls Out Sen. Mark Kelly As He Complains About AZ Gas Prices
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

The United States Oil and Gas Association slammed Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, known for his controversial role in the “Seditious Six” controversy, after he criticized rising gas prices in his state, which he blamed on Operation Epic Fury.

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"This is from a gas station in Phoenix yesterday: $6.49 for a gallon of gas," Sen. Kelly wrote on X. "All because Trump started war with no plan and no idea how it would affect everyday Americans. I'm fighting to suspend the federal gas tax to bring families some relief, but what they really need is a president focused on lowering their costs."

The U.S. Oil and Gas Association wasn't going to let his comment slide.

"Hello Senator. This has already been pointed out, but allow us to reemphasize that: 33% of Arizona’s gasoline — including the entire Phoenix refined products market — comes from California refineries via pipeline. With CA Democrat energy policy forcing the closure of major facilities, this dependency will mean higher prices & tighter supply ahead. Arizona has ZERO refineries of its own," the association replied. "With your military background, you of all people recognize that recent events have shown how unwise it is to allow an economy to be at risk of foreign choke points halfway across the world. AZ is no different."

"We recommend AZ decouple itself from CA energy policy as soon as possible," they added. "Thank you for sharing your views. We will certainly keep them in mind."

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ARIZONA DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY ENERGY INFLATION

This comes as the Trump administration has allowed oil drilling to resume off the Santa Barbara coast, to the outrage of California Democrats.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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