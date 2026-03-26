US Oil and Gas Association Calls Out Sen. Mark Kelly As He Complains About AZ Gas Prices

The United States Oil and Gas Association slammed Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, known for his controversial role in the “Seditious Six” controversy, after he criticized rising gas prices in his state, which he blamed on Operation Epic Fury.

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"This is from a gas station in Phoenix yesterday: $6.49 for a gallon of gas," Sen. Kelly wrote on X. "All because Trump started war with no plan and no idea how it would affect everyday Americans. I'm fighting to suspend the federal gas tax to bring families some relief, but what they really need is a president focused on lowering their costs."

This is from a gas station in Phoenix yesterday: $6.49 for a gallon of gas. All because Trump started war with no plan and no idea how it would affect everyday Americans.



I'm fighting to suspend the federal gas tax to bring families some relief, but what they really need is a… pic.twitter.com/7Syh2hR21v — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) March 24, 2026

The U.S. Oil and Gas Association wasn't going to let his comment slide.

"Hello Senator. This has already been pointed out, but allow us to reemphasize that: 33% of Arizona’s gasoline — including the entire Phoenix refined products market — comes from California refineries via pipeline. With CA Democrat energy policy forcing the closure of major facilities, this dependency will mean higher prices & tighter supply ahead. Arizona has ZERO refineries of its own," the association replied. "With your military background, you of all people recognize that recent events have shown how unwise it is to allow an economy to be at risk of foreign choke points halfway across the world. AZ is no different."

"We recommend AZ decouple itself from CA energy policy as soon as possible," they added. "Thank you for sharing your views. We will certainly keep them in mind."

Hello Senator.



This has already been pointed out but allow us to reemphasize that:



33% of Arizona’s gasoline — including the entire Phoenix refined products market — comes from California refineries via pipeline.



With CA Democrat energy policy forcing the closure of major… https://t.co/44GDFzSUVl — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) March 25, 2026

This comes as the Trump administration has allowed oil drilling to resume off the Santa Barbara coast, to the outrage of California Democrats.

.@IngrahamAngle on how President Trump is using the Defense Production Act to unleash American Energy Dominance:



"After more than a decade, the oil is flowing again here in California. The President invoking the Defense Production Act, allowing Sable Offshore Corp. to restart… pic.twitter.com/15Ki9gBECb — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) March 26, 2026

California is sitting on 600 MILLION barrels of oil—locked up for over a decade…



I went to Platform Harmony: 60,000 barrels a day now flowing again, jobs returning after 11 years in limbo.



“California was once an energy powerhouse… now it relies on foreign oil.”… pic.twitter.com/ESwKHvxYm6 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 26, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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