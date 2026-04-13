This Dem's Claim About Gas Prices Got Eviscerated by This Tweet

The Democrats are dying to make a cost-of-living argument against President Trump, though we suffered more under Joe Biden’s ineptitude and lack of care, but you knew this was going to happen. The price of gas has spiked, but the average is still lower than anything seen during the Biden Error.

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Still, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) decided to post a ‘Trump caused the gas prices to spike because of the Iran war’ tweet. First, California has always had high gas prices due to its backward economic agenda from the clowns in Sacramento.

Trump's immoral and reckless war in Iran has shot up gas prices in my district to nearly $6 a gallon. Stop the war, stop exporting our crude oil, and pass my windfall profits tax on Big Oil to give Americans a rebate for their gas bills.

He got brutally fact-checked by the US Oil and Gas Association over the weekend:

Good evening @RepRoKhanna. We hope you had a nice Saturday.



Several people have requested we comment on your post. We will quickly before we take Mrs. USOGA out for date night.



First - like you, we hope this war will end soon and things will return to normal. Until then… https://t.co/OPEayrzZKs — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) April 12, 2026

Ro— the gas prices are and have been this high in CA for years because of insane CA taxes. It’s in the $3s in DC.



Let’s please be honest. https://t.co/yoITOnGuwT — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) April 12, 2026

Several people have requested we comment on your post. We will quickly before we take Mrs. USOGA out for date night. First - like you, we hope this war will end soon and things will return to normal. Until then - things will be what they will be. But high gas prices in your district aren’t “Trump’s war”—they’re Sacramento’s doing. California drivers pay nearly double the national average in state taxes, plus cap-and-trade, Low Carbon Fuel Standard, unique reformulated gasoline, refinery limits, and geographic isolation that blocks cheap imports. That adds $1.00–$1.78+ over the U.S. average. Here is our suggestion. Your proposed windfall profits tax will do nothing to bring relief to your overtaxed and underappreciated constituents. Instead -suspend those state-level taxes first and bring California prices in line with the national average. Put your state bureaucracy on a diet. They could stand to shed a few pounds. Encourage California domestic oil and gas production and expand your refinery capacity instead of shutting it down. Stand up to your Governor. You know he is wrong and you can be on the right side of things And let's talk windfall profits tax. They don't work. While you don't call it a windfall profits tax, California recently passed one and called it a "wealth tax" now you see high net worth individuals fleeing your state. History proves it backfires. The 1980 Crude Oil Windfall Profit Tax cut domestic production 1–8% (hundreds of millions of barrels lost), boosted imports 3–13%, raised far less revenue than projected after deductions, created massive bureaucracy, and was repealed in 1988 because it discouraged supply exactly when America needed more. That in turn led us to depend even more on Middle East imports for another 20 years right up until the shale revolution occurred. Kind of like how California is dependent on imports now. Your repeated sponsorship of a new Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax Act would repeat the exact same mistake—shrinking U.S. output and raising costs. Crude exports? They expand global supply, narrow price spreads (WTI-Brent) which is exerts downward pressure on world prices. It is directly helping allies in Europe and Asia counter China's skirting sanctions and colluding with Iran to purchase crude at huge discounts. Restricting exports would tighten markets, spike costs everywhere—including here—and hurt the consumers you claim to protect. Finally we must also point out that your voting record shows consistent opposition to our industry you want to tax. For example, you: Voted against leasing more public lands and waters for oil drilling (2023, Roll Call 23). Voted against reversing land-management protections to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) to oil and gas drilling—multiple times, including 2025 Roll Call 295 and earlier efforts to halt ANWR development. Opposed critical oil and gas leasing reforms and fast-tracking fossil-fuel infrastructure (2024 Roll Call 95; 2025 votes undermining LNG authority and blocking fracking bans). Voted NO on NDAA provisions that would expedite oil/gas permitting (2022–2023). You have a 99% lifetime League of Conservation Voters score—near-perfect opposition to domestic energy exploration, production and leasing. You’ve led hearings attacking us and sponsored bills to repeal industry tax provisions. Fine—own that record. But please stop shifting blame to “Trump’s war” or federal policy while California’s own choices keep your constituents paying the highest pump prices in America. Real relief comes from more American supply + streamlined permitting, not recycled 1980s taxes or more restrictions. Energy abundance, not rhetoric, lowers prices and bolsters U.S. and allied security. Mrs. USOGA has instructed us to put the phone away so we will do that. Have a good weekend.

Damn, man.

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