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Author of U.N. Report That Placed Israel on a 'Sexual Violence' Blacklist Just Made a Shocking Admission

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 01, 2026 8:30 AM
Author of U.N. Report That Placed Israel on a 'Sexual Violence' Blacklist Just Made a Shocking Admission
AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File

We all know the U.N. is useless. Run by corrupt bureaucrats, the U.N. places some of the world's worst human rights abusers on the Human Rights Council. It also put Iran on its Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) along with other places where women are treated poorly, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India, China, Nigeria, Mali, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, and Morocco.

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While they do that, they also hate on Israel and do everything they can to delegitimize, attack, and foment more global hatred toward the Jewish state. This includes putting Israel on a 'sexual violence blacklist.'

But now the author of the report that placed Israel on that list has made a stunning admission: she never looked at any of the evidence.

"It's not the responsibility of my office to do any verification," said Pramila Patten, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict.

Patten was asked if she had any access to the evidence mentioned in the report.

"I don't have to access," Patten replied. "I mean, the information is verified with a very robust methodology of verification and documentation. I am a recipient, I compile that information, and I present it to the Secretary-General."

"Right, I just wondered if you'd viewed it with your own eyes?" the reporter asked.

"No, because this is not my job," Patten said. "And even throughout the engagement with the Permanent Mission I made it clear that I will not visit detention facilities, even if they offered."

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HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS SAUDI ARABIA UNITED NATIONS

Incredible. So that 'robust methodology' and 'verification and documentation' boil down to trusting the words of a terrorist organization and NGOs that hate Israel and want to see it destroyed.

And the U.N. doesn't think any further verification is necessary.

Yes, it is.

They both want the same thing: the destruction of Israel, and the annihilation of the West.

Remember, the U.N. is corrupt and rotten to the core.

"Once again, the U.N. totally ignores its own mission to bully a democratic nation and embolden terrorists," Haley wrote on X.

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That's exactly what this is: blood libel.

Evidence doesn't matter. Only the narrative does. And the prevailing narrative at the U.N. and places like The New York Times is that Israel is evil and Hamas is the victim of a genocide.

The U.S. should leave the U.N. and expel the organization from our shores. It can set up headquarters in Gaza, where it will feel more at home.

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