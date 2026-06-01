Author of U.N. Report That Placed Israel on a 'Sexual Violence' Blacklist Just Made a Shocking Admission

We all know the U.N. is useless. Run by corrupt bureaucrats, the U.N. places some of the world's worst human rights abusers on the Human Rights Council. It also put Iran on its Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) along with other places where women are treated poorly, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India, China, Nigeria, Mali, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, and Morocco.

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While they do that, they also hate on Israel and do everything they can to delegitimize, attack, and foment more global hatred toward the Jewish state. This includes putting Israel on a 'sexual violence blacklist.'

But now the author of the report that placed Israel on that list has made a stunning admission: she never looked at any of the evidence.

BREAKING: Author of U.N. report placing Israel on sexual violence blacklist admits she has not personally viewed any evidence. “I made it clear to Israel I would not visit any detention facility, even if offered. It's not the responsibility of my office to do any verification.” pic.twitter.com/5uXwW1coe5 — UN Watch (@UNWatch) May 29, 2026

"It's not the responsibility of my office to do any verification," said Pramila Patten, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict.

Patten was asked if she had any access to the evidence mentioned in the report.

"I don't have to access," Patten replied. "I mean, the information is verified with a very robust methodology of verification and documentation. I am a recipient, I compile that information, and I present it to the Secretary-General."

"Right, I just wondered if you'd viewed it with your own eyes?" the reporter asked.

"No, because this is not my job," Patten said. "And even throughout the engagement with the Permanent Mission I made it clear that I will not visit detention facilities, even if they offered."

Incredible. So that 'robust methodology' and 'verification and documentation' boil down to trusting the words of a terrorist organization and NGOs that hate Israel and want to see it destroyed.

And the U.N. doesn't think any further verification is necessary.

At this point the UN is literally the political wing of Hamas. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) May 29, 2026

Yes, it is.

Leftists are as evil as the terrorists they support. — torquemada (@torquemada70421) May 30, 2026

They both want the same thing: the destruction of Israel, and the annihilation of the West.

So basically there’s zero credibility in UN report which makes sense



The UN screws up pretty much everything — J.W. de Nashville (@C130GuyBNA) May 30, 2026

Remember, the U.N. is corrupt and rotten to the core.

This week, the UN placed Israel on a shame list with Hamas, ISIS, and Boko Haram.



Meanwhile, 1,500 UN employees in Gaza are under investigation for terror ties to Hamas. Nothing has been done.



Once again, the UN totally ignores its own mission to bully a democratic nation and… https://t.co/TK2IG9y9WK — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 30, 2026

"Once again, the U.N. totally ignores its own mission to bully a democratic nation and embolden terrorists," Haley wrote on X.

“It's not the responsibility of my office to do any verification.”



Pretty much sums up the UN. To hell with evidence. We’ll just throw whatever blood libel we want today. https://t.co/Cnm050M5nP — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) May 29, 2026

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That's exactly what this is: blood libel.

“It's not the responsibility of my office to do any verification.”



And yet this woman authored an entire report condemning Israel. Evidence be damned. https://t.co/KPN9Lf3EPI — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 29, 2026

Evidence doesn't matter. Only the narrative does. And the prevailing narrative at the U.N. and places like The New York Times is that Israel is evil and Hamas is the victim of a genocide.

The U.S. should leave the U.N. and expel the organization from our shores. It can set up headquarters in Gaza, where it will feel more at home.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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