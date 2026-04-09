Here's What's Going On With The Strait of Hormuz

Iran is continuing to severely restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, as key elements of a fragile ceasefire agreement are tested just days after it took effect.

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According to Fox News' Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst, the Strait is currently closed, despite White House assertions to the contrary, as a U.S. negotiating team led by Vice President JD Vance prepares to begin talks with Iran in Pakistan on Saturday.

🚨 BREAKING: The Strait of Hormuz appears to be CLOSED 48 hours before JD Vance-led peace talks with Iran in Pakistan



Iran is still FURIOUS that Israel is striking Hezbollah, even though the ceasefire never included Lebanon



Trump confirmed US forces are STAYING in the region in… pic.twitter.com/1TDcjuXQJN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 9, 2026

UPDATE: 🇮🇷🇺🇸 Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains limited.



JD Vance and his team are set to meet Iranian officials in Islamabad this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Jsh8dPXB7M — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) April 9, 2026

A US Navy MQ-4C Triton drone conducted a three-hour surveillance mission over the Strait of Hormuz, which remains closed by Iran.@Osinttechnical pic.twitter.com/tOw0OnwXuC — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 9, 2026

President Trump issued a warning to Iran early Thursday, cautioning that the U.S. military remains in the region ready to resume Operation Epic Fury and is “looking forward…to its next conquest,” as Iran appears to be violating a central element of the ceasefire agreement: keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

The White House appears to be focusing on the Strait, even as other serious violations emerged within 24 hours of the ceasefire, including reported Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, and other Gulf states.

"All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with," President Trump wrote on Truth Social, Thursday. "If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before. It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE. In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!"

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump says he will hit Iran HARD if the Strait of Hormuz isn’t opened, and a deal isn’t reached



“In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward to its next Conquest.“ 🔥



Cuba is next! pic.twitter.com/YNIMpeW71j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 9, 2026

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This comes as the Trump administration has dispatched Vice President JD Vance to lead negotiations with Iran in Pakistan, alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

🚨 BREAKING: In a huge move, President Trump is deploying Vice President JD VANCE to lead negotiations with Iran — joined by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Saturday morning



Taking place in Islamabad, Pakistan



GREAT NEWS!



Thank you, JD! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zQLilOkE9e — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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