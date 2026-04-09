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Tipsheet

Here's What's Going On With The Strait of Hormuz

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 09, 2026 10:30 AM
Here's What's Going On With The Strait of Hormuz
Morteza Akhoondi/Tasnim News Agency via AP

Iran is continuing to severely restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, as key elements of a fragile ceasefire agreement are tested just days after it took effect. 

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According to Fox News' Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst, the Strait is currently closed, despite White House assertions to the contrary, as a U.S. negotiating team led by Vice President JD Vance prepares to begin talks with Iran in Pakistan on Saturday.

President Trump issued a warning to Iran early Thursday, cautioning that the U.S. military remains in the region ready to resume Operation Epic Fury and is “looking forward…to its next conquest,” as Iran appears to be violating a central element of the ceasefire agreement: keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. 

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Related:

IRAN JD VANCE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OPERATION EPIC FURY

The White House appears to be focusing on the Strait, even as other serious violations emerged within 24 hours of the ceasefire, including reported Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, and other Gulf states.

"All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with," President Trump wrote on Truth Social, Thursday. "If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before. It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE. In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!"

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This comes as the Trump administration has dispatched Vice President JD Vance to lead negotiations with Iran in Pakistan, alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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