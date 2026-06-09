Karmelo Anthony Has Just Been Handed His Sentence

Karmelo Anthony has been handed down his sentence after being found guilty for the murder of high school track athlete Austin Metcalf.

BREAKING: Karmelo Anthony has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf in 2025 after the same jury found him guilty of murder earlier today.

They rejected the sudden passion claim. — MaryAnn Martinez (@MaryAnnreports) June 10, 2026

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#BREAKING: Jury sentenced Karmelo Anthony to 35 years behind bars. He will be eligible for parole after half time served. He faced up to 99 years in prison. — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) June 10, 2026

Anthony will be required to serve 35 years in prison for the killing and will be eligible for parole after half of the sentence is served. The jury deliberated over the sentence for nearly three hours, a similar timeframe to that of what the jury took to consider the verdict.

Lawyers arguing the case put forward the question of “sudden passion,” meaning that the crime was committed in the heat of the moment rather than being planned or premeditated. Viability of the claim would have significantly lowered the sentence that Anthony could have faced, with a maximum sentence of 20 years and a minimum sentence of two years. Because it was not considered a crime of passion, Anthony could have faced a potential sentence of 99 years with a minimum sentence of 5 years. The jury decided to hand Anthony just one-third of the possible length.

Lawyers have raise the issue of sudden passion. If the jury find that sudden passion fits here, they can give him 2-20 years — MaryAnn Martinez (@MaryAnnreports) June 9, 2026

Protestors supporting both Anthony and the Metcalf family have been gathered outside of the Collin County court house since the day began. Numerous arrests have been reported, notably from the Anthony camp, after incidents between the two groups occurred. A heavy police presence continues to be maintained.

🚨 BREAKING: The jury has come back with a SENTENCE in the Karmelo Anthony murder trial



Police are forming a line in anticipation of it being read



Standby… pic.twitter.com/tFuFRsOuj9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 10, 2026

🚨ANOTHER ARREST🚨



A second arrest has been made outside the Collin County Courthouse.



The circumstances surrounding the arrest are currently unknown.



I will be contact the Sheriff’s office for details. https://t.co/fJpq9fEzWT pic.twitter.com/lGgi8uSh01 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 10, 2026

Anthony had been found guilty of the murder earlier in the day even as many theorized that the crime would be reduced to manslaughter in the face of public pressure. He was not eligible for the death penalty due to committing the crime as a minor.

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