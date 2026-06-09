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Karmelo Anthony Has Just Been Handed His Sentence

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 09, 2026 8:33 PM
Karmelo Anthony Has Just Been Handed His Sentence
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

Karmelo Anthony has been handed down his sentence after being found guilty for the murder of high school track athlete Austin Metcalf.

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Anthony will be required to serve 35 years in prison for the killing and will be eligible for parole after half of the sentence is served. The jury deliberated over the sentence for nearly three hours, a similar timeframe to that of what the jury took to consider the verdict.

Lawyers arguing the case put forward the question of “sudden passion,” meaning that the crime was committed in the heat of the moment rather than being planned or premeditated. Viability of the claim would have significantly lowered the sentence that Anthony could have faced, with a maximum sentence of 20 years and a minimum sentence of two years. Because it was not considered a crime of passion, Anthony could have faced a potential sentence of 99 years with a minimum sentence of 5 years. The jury decided to hand Anthony just one-third of the possible length.

Protestors supporting both Anthony and the Metcalf family have been gathered outside of the Collin County court house since the day began. Numerous arrests have been reported, notably from the Anthony camp, after incidents between the two groups occurred. A heavy police presence continues to be maintained.

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Anthony had been found guilty of the murder earlier in the day even as many theorized that the crime would be reduced to manslaughter in the face of public pressure. He was not eligible for the death penalty due to committing the crime as a minor.

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