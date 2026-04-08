Has Iran Closed the Strait of Hormuz?

WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Had This Warning to the Media About Their Iran Ceasefire Coverage
WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Had This Warning to the Media About Their...
VIP
Illinois Lawmakers Move to Ban Creepy AI Pricing Tricks
Illinois Lawmakers Move to Ban Creepy AI Pricing Tricks
Dem Congresswoman Slams Own Party Over TACO Jabs at Trump’s Iran Deadline Extension
Dem Congresswoman Slams Own Party Over TACO Jabs at Trump’s Iran Deadline Extension
Abigail Spanberger Runs Victory Lap Over Job-Creating Legislation – but There's a Problem
Abigail Spanberger Runs Victory Lap Over Job-Creating Legislation – but There's a Problem
Who's Running Iran Now? It's Not the Supreme Leader.
Who's Running Iran Now? It's Not the Supreme Leader.
VIP
The American Press Cheerleading for Iran Has Been Routinely Exposed by Reality
The American Press Cheerleading for Iran Has Been Routinely Exposed by Reality
60 Minutes Exposes Just How Badly California Taxpayers Got Railroaded
60 Minutes Exposes Just How Badly California Taxpayers Got Railroaded
Yet Another Democrat Has Earned Radical Leftist Hasan Piker's Endorsement
Yet Another Democrat Has Earned Radical Leftist Hasan Piker's Endorsement
VIP
Why You Can't Take the Left Seriously on Guns
Why You Can't Take the Left Seriously on Guns
President Trump Threatens a 50 Percent Tariff on Any Country Supplying Iran With Weapons
President Trump Threatens a 50 Percent Tariff on Any Country Supplying Iran With...
Trump And Rubio To Meet With NATO Chief Amid Betrayal by European Allies in Operation Epic Fury
Trump And Rubio To Meet With NATO Chief Amid Betrayal by European Allies...
Iran May Have Agreed to a Ceasefire But They May Not Cave to Trump's Demands
Iran May Have Agreed to a Ceasefire But They May Not Cave to...
This Is What a World Superpower Looks Like
This Is What a World Superpower Looks Like
Virginia’s Redistricting: A 'Temporary' Change That Will Shape a Decade of Representation
Virginia’s Redistricting: A 'Temporary' Change That Will Shape a Decade of Representation
Tipsheet

Has Iran Closed the Strait of Hormuz?

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 08, 2026 1:05 PM
Has Iran Closed the Strait of Hormuz?
X/@CENTCOM

Update:

The White House has denied reports that Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, as they continue to argue that much of what Iranian state media is saying publicly is categorically false and misleading.

Advertisement

"Again, this is a case of what they're saying publicly is different privately," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "We have seen an uptick of traffic in the Strait today. And I will reiterate the president's expectation and demand that the Strait of Hormuz is reopened immediately, quickly, and safely. That is his expectation. It has been relayed to him privately that that is what's taking place. And these reports publicly are false."

However, reports continue to circulate that Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, as they cite Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon as their reasoning, putting an already fragile ceasefire deal in jeopardy. 

Recommended

Trump And Rubio To Meet With NATO Chief Amid Betrayal by European Allies in Operation Epic Fury Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Israel reportedly expressed frustration with the ceasefire deal, revealing that they were notified of the agreement at the last minute. On Wednesday morning, they launched a large-scale strike against Hezbollah targets.

Advertisement

President Trump confirmed that the ceasefire agreement did not restrict strikes in Lebanon due to the threat posed by Hezbollah, though Iran now appears to be challenging that exemption.

It is unclear how the Trump administration will react, although this marks yet another breach of the ceasefire agreement, less than 24 hours after it began.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump And Rubio To Meet With NATO Chief Amid Betrayal by European Allies in Operation Epic Fury Dmitri Bolt
WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Had This Warning to the Media About Their Iran Ceasefire Coverage Matt Vespa
Abigail Spanberger Runs Victory Lap Over Job-Creating Legislation – but There's a Problem Jeff Charles
60 Minutes Exposes Just How Badly California Taxpayers Got Railroaded Amy Curtis
Who's Running Iran Now? It's Not the Supreme Leader. Jeff Charles
These 20 Republicans Are Pushing For an Amnesty. Is Your Congressman on the List? Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump And Rubio To Meet With NATO Chief Amid Betrayal by European Allies in Operation Epic Fury Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement