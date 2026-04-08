Has Iran Closed the Strait of Hormuz?

Update:

The White House has denied reports that Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, as they continue to argue that much of what Iranian state media is saying publicly is categorically false and misleading.

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"Again, this is a case of what they're saying publicly is different privately," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "We have seen an uptick of traffic in the Strait today. And I will reiterate the president's expectation and demand that the Strait of Hormuz is reopened immediately, quickly, and safely. That is his expectation. It has been relayed to him privately that that is what's taking place. And these reports publicly are false."

🚨 @PressSec says that the reports that Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz are FALSE. pic.twitter.com/deX1QW4WXY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2026

However, reports continue to circulate that Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, as they cite Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon as their reasoning, putting an already fragile ceasefire deal in jeopardy.

Iran has closed the Strait, according to Senior Foreign Correspondent @TreyYingst.



"State media reports Iran has halted the passage of oil tankers through the strait of hormuz after Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon."



"Earlier today we know two vessels were able to go… pic.twitter.com/aG97Pp2t0P — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 8, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Oil tankers have been STOPPED from going through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian news claims — because of "Israel's ceasefire breach"



Hopefully it resumes PROMPTLY.



Iran knows what's coming if they screw peace talks. The first 24 hours of the ceasefire are critical! pic.twitter.com/8AvjDRe6mx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

Israel reportedly expressed frustration with the ceasefire deal, revealing that they were notified of the agreement at the last minute. On Wednesday morning, they launched a large-scale strike against Hezbollah targets.

🚨 JUST IN: Israel launches the LARGEST attack against Iran-backed Hezbollah since the operation began in Lebanon



Netanyahu says the ceasefire does NOT include Lebanon. They are going berserk



"Israelis have just launched a series of airstrikes across Beirut. The IDF is… pic.twitter.com/yTgBlWzSaq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

‼️ In 10 minutes, the IDF completed the largest coordinated strike across Lebanon since the start of Operation Roaring Lion.



The strike targeted 100+ Hezbollah headquarters, military arrays, & command-and-control centers in Beirut, Beqaa and southern Lebanon, including:



•… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 8, 2026

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President Trump confirmed that the ceasefire agreement did not restrict strikes in Lebanon due to the threat posed by Hezbollah, though Iran now appears to be challenging that exemption.

BREAKING - TRUMP:



"Yeah, Lebanon is not included in the deal. Because of Hezbollah."



Meanwhile Iran just closed the Strait of Hormuz as Israel attacked Lebanon



The ceasefire is getting more fragile by the minute! https://t.co/zfwrm2Mzl2 pic.twitter.com/dbvJZB1EVb — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 8, 2026

It is unclear how the Trump administration will react, although this marks yet another breach of the ceasefire agreement, less than 24 hours after it began.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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