Ceasefire Day 1: Iran Strikes Israel, Kuwait, UAE, and Bahrain

Within hours of President Trump and what remains of the Iranian regime agreeing to a ceasefire after weeks of sustained strikes by U.S. and Israeli forces, reports are emerging that the deal may already be unraveling.

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A barrage of rockets hit Tel Aviv Tuesday night, while Iran claimed Wednesday that foreign powers struck one of its oil refineries, prompting retaliatory strikes against Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

BREAKING: Nonstop Iranian missiles raining down on Tel Aviv less than two hours into the ceasefire.



Since the ceasefire began, Iran has attack Israel, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain.



Where is the outrage? pic.twitter.com/EthuUaNgXl — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 8, 2026

BREAKING: Iranian cluster munitions, purely designed to maximize civilian casualties, are raining down on Israel despite a supposed ceasefire.



Suddenly, the people demanding a ceasefire are completely silent. No condemnations for Iran. pic.twitter.com/HlYYn5fjJO — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 8, 2026

"Israel took multiple waves of Iranian missile fire after the ceasefire was announced," Fox News' chief foreign correspondent, Trey Yingst, wrote on X early Wednesday morning. "Kuwait reports that more than two dozens drones were launched by Iran since 8 am. The UAE is currently under an Iranian missile attack. Iran, via state media, reports strikes against Lavan Island and the oil infrastructure there."

Ceasefire day 1:



Israel took multiple waves of Iranian missile fire after the ceasefire was announced.



Kuwait reports that more than two dozens drones were launched by Iran since 8am.



UAE is currently under an Iranian missile attack.



Iran, via state media, reports strikes… — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) April 8, 2026

Strikes hit an Iranian oil refinery on Lavan Island today.



Iran is now retaliating with strikes on targets in Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE. pic.twitter.com/xOptoGRjbB — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 8, 2026

BREAKING!



Iran's Lavan Oil Refinery in Siri Island is burning, and Iran is blaming the UAE for the attack!



And they just fired missiles and drones at the UAE and Kuwait (air defenses active as I write this)



Not sure what to make of this. Are factions of Iran seeking to… https://t.co/aFNHb4HDaW pic.twitter.com/eLj21yTVHT — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 8, 2026

JUST IN: Iran is launching missile and drone strikes on the UAE and Kuwait even as the U.S.-Iran cease-fire is announced.



UAE air defenses are actively engaging ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones originating from Iran.



Kuwait reports its defenses have been fighting… pic.twitter.com/suhFt0WOHI — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 8, 2026

Iran also announced that it is halting safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, citing Israeli ceasefire violations.

🚨 JUST IN: Oil tankers have been STOPPED from going through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian news claims — because of "Israel's ceasefire breach"



Hopefully it resumes PROMPTLY.



Iran knows what's coming if they screw peace talks. The first 24 hours of the ceasefire are critical! pic.twitter.com/8AvjDRe6mx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

It remains unclear whether any of these strikes will be considered dealbreakers by the Trump administration, which has yet to comment on the reported ceasefire violations.

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Israel, meanwhile, appears to be pressing ahead, continuing strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon despite the pause in fighting, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the ceasefire does not apply to operations against terror proxies in other countries.

🚨 JUST IN: Israel launches the LARGEST attack against Iran-backed Hezbollah since the operation began in Lebanon



Netanyahu says the ceasefire does NOT include Lebanon. They are going berserk



"Israelis have just launched a series of airstrikes across Beirut. The IDF is… pic.twitter.com/yTgBlWzSaq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

Wednesday's strike against Hezbollah by Israeli forces "targeted 100+ Hezbollah headquarters, military arrays, & command-and-control centers in Beirut, Beqaa and southern Lebanon," according to the Israeli Defense Force's official X account.

‼️ In 10 minutes, the IDF completed the largest coordinated strike across Lebanon since the start of Operation Roaring Lion.



The strike targeted 100+ Hezbollah headquarters, military arrays, & command-and-control centers in Beirut, Beqaa and southern Lebanon, including:



•… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 8, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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