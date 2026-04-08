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Ceasefire Day 1: Iran Strikes Israel, Kuwait, UAE, and Bahrain

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 08, 2026 11:30 AM
Ceasefire Day 1: Iran Strikes Israel, Kuwait, UAE, and Bahrain
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Within hours of President Trump and what remains of the Iranian regime agreeing to a ceasefire after weeks of sustained strikes by U.S. and Israeli forces, reports are emerging that the deal may already be unraveling. 

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A barrage of rockets hit Tel Aviv Tuesday night, while Iran claimed Wednesday that foreign powers struck one of its oil refineries, prompting retaliatory strikes against Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

"Israel took multiple waves of Iranian missile fire after the ceasefire was announced," Fox News' chief foreign correspondent, Trey Yingst, wrote on X early Wednesday morning. "Kuwait reports that more than two dozens drones were launched by Iran since 8 am. The UAE is currently under an Iranian missile attack. Iran, via state media, reports strikes against Lavan Island and the oil infrastructure there."

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Iran also announced that it is halting safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, citing Israeli ceasefire violations.

It remains unclear whether any of these strikes will be considered dealbreakers by the Trump administration, which has yet to comment on the reported ceasefire violations. 

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Israel, meanwhile, appears to be pressing ahead, continuing strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon despite the pause in fighting, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the ceasefire does not apply to operations against terror proxies in other countries.

Wednesday's strike against Hezbollah by Israeli forces "targeted 100+ Hezbollah headquarters, military arrays, & command-and-control centers in Beirut, Beqaa and southern Lebanon," according to the Israeli Defense Force's official X account.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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