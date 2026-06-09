Brandon Gill Goes Scorched Earth on SPLC President Brian Fair

Rep. Brandon Gill went scorched earth during a congressional hearing with Southern Poverty Law Center President Bryan Fair on Tuesday.

Gill pressed Fair over the SPLC’s tendency to label pro-life groups as White supremacists, directly questioning the organization’s decision to state that the pro-life movement is a tool used by the far-right to promote White supremacy.

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Arrogant Jamie Raskin RUDELY interrupts Brandon Gill's push back against the SPLC's claims that pro-lifers are WHITE SUPREMACISTS



JAMIE RASKIN: "Mr. Chairman, what is he referring to? This is outrageous."



The line of questioning...



BRANDON GILL (@RepBrandonGill): Your… pic.twitter.com/VMTa2rr65k — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2026

The SPLC said that "restricting and banning abortion is a tool the far-right uses to maintain white supremacy."



I asked the President of the SPLC if he thinks that pro-lifers are white supremacists.



And then reminded him that nearly half of all babies killed in the womb are… pic.twitter.com/VESLVVYrRX — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) June 9, 2026

Fair attempted to dodge the question posed by Gill and ultimately had to be bailed out by his Democrat colleague Jaime Raskin, who interrupted the line of questioning.

Gill further questioned Fair over whether or not he could support a candidate with a “Nazi tattoo,” referring to Democrat candidate Graham Platner. Under Gill’s scrutiny, Fair revealed that Platner was too radical for even the SPLC to support, saying that he found Platner's tattoo to be disqualifying.

.@RepBrandonGill to the SPLC on Graham Platner 👀



"I don't know anybody who has a Nazi tattoo on their chest but is not a Nazi. Do you?"



"No."



"Do you think that somebody who has a Nazi tattoo on their chest should serve in the US Senate?"



"I wouldn't vote for that person." pic.twitter.com/MK89QGU20E — Sarah Gallagher (@sgallz_) June 9, 2026

The SPLC is currently under indictment in 11 federal counts of wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering after allegedly funneling over $3 million in donations to violent extremist groups.

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