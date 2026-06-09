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Brandon Gill Goes Scorched Earth on SPLC President Brian Fair

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 09, 2026 5:00 PM
Brandon Gill Goes Scorched Earth on SPLC President Brian Fair
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Rep. Brandon Gill went scorched earth during a congressional hearing with Southern Poverty Law Center President Bryan Fair on Tuesday.

Gill pressed Fair over the SPLC’s tendency to label pro-life groups as White supremacists, directly questioning the organization’s decision to state that the pro-life movement is a tool used by the far-right to promote White supremacy.

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Fair attempted to dodge the question posed by Gill and ultimately had to be bailed out by his Democrat colleague Jaime Raskin, who interrupted the line of questioning.

Gill further questioned Fair over whether or not he could support a candidate with a “Nazi tattoo,” referring to Democrat candidate Graham Platner. Under Gill’s scrutiny, Fair revealed that Platner was too radical for even the SPLC to support, saying that he found Platner's tattoo to be disqualifying.

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Related:

JAMIE RASKIN PRO-LIFE GRAHAM PLATNER BRANDON GILL

The SPLC is currently under indictment in 11 federal counts of wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering after allegedly funneling over $3 million in donations to violent extremist groups.

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