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Tipsheet

Focusing on Fraud May Be How the GOP Wins the Midterms

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 06, 2026 4:30 PM
Focusing on Fraud May Be How the GOP Wins the Midterms
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Conservative commentator and host of The Ben Ferguson Show, Ben Ferguson, gave his take on what issue could win Republicans the midterm elections: fraud.

Fraud has been in the headlines since late 2025, following massive scandals in Minnesota, where criminals siphoned hundreds of millions of dollars from taxpayers, targeting COVID relief programs, to fund luxury lifestyles and even Somali terror groups. This quickly led to another scandal involving several daycare centers, uncovered by independent journalist Nick Shirley, raising questions about Democratic oversight and the ability to ensure government funds reach their intended recipients. 

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Since then, attention has shifted to California, where several groups have uncovered hundreds of billions in fraud using only public records. 

To Ferguson, continuing to highlight waste, fraud, and abuse by Democratic politicians in Democratic-led states will only strengthen Republican chances of holding Congress.

"Look, I think fraud is one of the core things that you have unity around in this country," Furguson said. "If you look at overwhelming support for getting rid of voter fraud, for example, about 80 percent of Americans, that includes Democrats and Independents, say they don't like fraud in their election. So that is a perfect example of where the Republican Party is listening to the American people."

"You then look at fraud and we're talking about what happened in Minnesota or what's happening in California. We're talking about hundreds of billions of dollars here that we believe around the country is being stolen from the American people. If you want your money stolen, then go with the Democratic Party," he continued. "If you want your vote to be canceled out by someone that's not here in this country legally or someone that's voting on your behalf and stealing your vote, then vote with the Democratic Party. If you want anarchy and chaos, that's who you should stand with. But there's never been, I think, going into midterms, a more clear divide here."

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"Now, with the economy, let's also be clear. It's always the economy, stupid, right? Republicans have got to make sure the American people understand what's happening with the economy, how bad things were when they took over," Ferguson added. "And the president also knows this: He's got to wind down what's happening in Iran so it doesn't become a midterm issue as well."

This comes as President Trump has continued to emphasize the importance of Republicans securing the midterms, warning that he could face another impeachment if Democrats regain power. 

Voters remain primarily focused on the economy, particularly as gas prices have risen amid Operation Epic Fury. Democrats have criticized the president for not lowering prices, despite their relative silence during Biden’s tenure, when prices were even higher. 

The Trump administration has asked Americans for more time to fix the economy, placing much of the blame on the previous administration.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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