Nancy Pelosi Claims GOP Could Steal 2026 Midterms As Democrats Say Elections Are Completely Secure

Former House Speaker and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi, in a strikingly ironic turn, cast doubt on the integrity of U.S. elections, warning that Republicans might “try to creep into the technology and create a false count,” come the 2026 midterms.

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The comment comes after months of Democrats insisting that American elections are entirely secure and criticizing Republicans for raising concerns about election integrity. It also comes as her party has consistently opposed legislation such as the SAVE Act, which is designed to bolster election security.

🚨 LMFAO! Rep. Nancy Pelosi just declared that Republicans might HACK into voting machines to win 2026



"We have to be on guard!"



"They may try to creep into the tech and create a false count." 🤡



The cheaters and fraudsters are PROJECTING. pic.twitter.com/KbQh2iP0iW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 31, 2026

"We always have concerns, but with this president and these Republicans, who have no commitment to the rule of law and doing things the appropriate way, we're ready," Pelosi said. "We have three purposes now. One is to win the midterms. Two is to make sure the elections are safe. And three, to tell people what we will do when we win. And that is the mission."

"There are so many things that you can do to protect the election. And they are being done, whether it's litigation or legislation or just mobilization, communication, all of that," she added.

"But in addition to that, we have to be on guard as to what they may try to do to the technology," the former Speaker of the House said. "They may try to creep into the technology and create a false count. How do you guard against that? That's a challenge."

This comes as Democrats have consistently attacked conservatives for questioning the security of U.S. elections, dismissed legislation aimed at strengthening election safeguards, and repeatedly mocked Republicans for raising concerns about potential vulnerabilities.

I was reliable informed that this kind of rhetoric is dangerous and threatens democracy... Or something. — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) March 31, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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