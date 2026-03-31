Ben Ferguson, a conservative political commentator and host of "The Ben Ferguson Show," joked in the aftermath of the "No Kings" protests over the weekend that Democrats are acting like they asked an AI chatbot for a plan to destroy America and are following it religiously.

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On Fox News with Kayleigh McEnany, he said he tested the question himself and claimed the results perfectly match what Democrats are doing.

The No Kings protests epitomize how the radical left wants to destroy America.



Per @benfergusonshow: "It's almost like the Democratic party went to AI and said, 'Tell me how to destroy America,' and we're going to use that game plan to do it. Every category, that is what they're… pic.twitter.com/adLoNfQK7a — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 31, 2026

"You know, it's funny. I actually asked AI earlier today, and I think you'll enjoy this: How do you destroy a country without war? It gave me the playbook of what you're watching on TV right now," Ferguson said. "It says, number one, you need to purposely have economic mismanagement, runaway spending, unsustainable debt, and overregulation to choke your government."

It then said, number two, you need to break down law and order. This goes to what they're doing with ICE right now. It says, if laws aren't enforced consistently, whether on crime borders or corruption, we're dealing with that in corruption, Minnesota and L.A. right now, and the hospice centers and all of that. We're dealing with an open board of Democrats in favor of and with illegal immigrants voting. It says then public confidence will collapse, and disorder then can grow. And then it said you need weak or inconsistent leadership, frequent policy reversals, lack of clear direction, or saying you refuse to go along with what the laws say if you are in the government and in power. And then finally it says you need cultural and social division."

"So this is what we're watching right now. It's almost like the Democratic Party went to AI and said, tell me how to destroy America, and we're going to use that game plan to do it," he said. "Every category, that is what they're implementing right now, and you're watching on TV live."

However funny, Ferguson’s comments reveal a deeper truth: no matter how revolutionary Democrats believe they are—protesting Trump, championing inclusivity, or promoting empathy, they often end up following a predictable, almost scripted playbook that even an AI could generate.

The reality behind the “No Kings” protests is simple: Democrats have an insatiable need to feel special, heroic, or morally superior, but in truth, they are repeating the same tired patterns, rather than driving meaningful change. Their theatrics may generate a look they are after, but substance and originality are largely absent as they regularly make a mockery of what it means to protest.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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