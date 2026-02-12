Nate Morris Slams Rep. Barr As a ‘RINO’ for Refusing to Support Ending the Zombie Filibuster

On Wednesday night, Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr voted to pass the SAVE Act, legislation that would require voter ID in federal elections. But without approval in the Senate, the bill’s future remains uncertain, and Democrats retain the ability to block it.

Although Barr has made clear that he supports voter ID, he has declined to back efforts to skirt the legislative filibuster, a move that would be necessary to ensure the bill’s passage in a closely divided Senate.

"I voted for the SAVE America Act," Barr declared on X. "No illegal vote should EVER cancel out a Kentuckian’s ballot. I’ve led the fight for voter ID for years — and I voted again to make voter ID requirements the law of the land. The Left cries about 'threats to democracy.' The real threat is unsecured elections."

And yet another threat is the ability of Senate Democrats to use the zombie filibuster to block legislation central to President Trump’s agenda. While the president has called for ending the filibuster, Andy Barr has not indicated whether he is willing to take that additional step to ensure that legislation can pass in the Senate. In other words, his willingness to vote for the SAVE Act is almost entirely performative.

Barr is running to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell, but critics argue he has yet to prove he would be a dependable ally of President Trump. They point to his past support for immigration measures they describe as amnesty, including his endorsement of a book by Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL), a leading advocate of bipartisan immigration reform. Nate Morris, the Trump-endorsed candidate, has called Barr a “RINO,” arguing that his SAVE Act vote was little more than political posturing.

“Any GOP politician who claims they stand with President Trump to support the SAVE Act, but refuses to call for ending the zombie filibuster is a fraud and RINO who can't be trusted," Nate Morris said. "Andy Barr knows that the only way we can actually get this passed into law is with 51 votes in the Senate, yet he continually refuses to back President Trump's call to do what is necessary to pass the SAVE Act. He is gaslighting Kentuckians by pretending he is a champion of the SAVE Act, while refusing to support ending the zombie filibuster."

While Andy Barr twiddles his thumbs, radical Democrats are spending day and night obsessing over how to grind President Trump's agenda to a halt. It's an absolute disgrace and it's only happening because of the weakness of RINOs like Barr. We only have one shot to get this right and save America. We have three years left and we need to maximize our strength while we have it. Our mission is clear, the best way to fight for President Trump and his America First agenda is to get rid of the zombie filibuster so we can immediately pass the SAVE Act and countless other important pieces of legislation. Time to get tough.

