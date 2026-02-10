Kentucky Senate Candidate Andy Barr Endorses Pro-Amnesty Book Despite Pledging to Be ‘America First’

Andy Barr, a Kentucky Senate candidate, current Representative, and longtime RINO, recently threw his support behind a book by Florida Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) that pushes for mass amnesty for the country’s illegal immigrant population, as he claims to represent President Trump's America First agenda.

Advertisement

Just a few weeks ago, RINO @barrforsenate did an event with Salazar to promote her new book calling for mass amnesty. Not a surprise since Barr has repeatedly called for amnesty himself and even got exposed for bankrolling pro-amnesty members of Congress.https://t.co/8wY1yZhOrb https://t.co/mVLU5pasyq pic.twitter.com/tTQA5X65Cm — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) February 5, 2026

Salazar has established herself as the leading voice for amnesty among Republicans, at one point saying, “don’t touch the nannies, or the gardeners, or the ones who are picking up the jalapeño peppers, or the oranges, or the berries, or the ones at the dairy houses, come on! Those people are helping us...so those are the ones we are trying to give a dignified status.”

Rep. Maria Salazar (R) to ICE: "Do not touch our illegal immigrant nannies, gardeners, & veggie pickers" pic.twitter.com/7dT5u29y83 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 5, 2026

And yet, despite endorsing the book, Barr has fervently claimed he would vote with the Trump administration to maintain a tough immigration stance.

"Already, the border is closed. But we can't stop there," he declared in a video posted to X. "We must deport every illegal criminal, drug dealer, and gang member that President Biden let into our country. Our message to every single illegal is simple: deport yourself or we will."

Later, adding to his post, "In the Senate, no one will fight harder to keep the border closed and deport illegals."

My message to illegals has been clear since the beginning: deport yourself or we will. That’s why President Trump and I supported the Big Beautiful Bill, giving more resources to continue the largest deportation operation in history. pic.twitter.com/YgpsDHC8yQ — Andy Barr (@barrforsenate) July 21, 2025

Then why endorse a book fighting for mass amnesty?

Because Rep. Barr has never supported President Trump's immigration policy in the first place, last year attacking "nativists" and declared that the United States is, in fact, a country of immigrants.

WATCH: Pro-Mitch McConnell Kentucky Senate candidate @barrforsenate attacks "nativists" in the Republican Party, calls for increased immigration for low-wage workers and proclaims that "We are a nation of immigrants." pic.twitter.com/DayMY2NPz3 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 8, 2025

The Congressman has previously called for bipartisan immigration reform and has been proud to support a policy of amnesty.

WATCH: KY Senate Candidate @barrforsenate endorses mass amnesty for illegals:



"What we need in immigration reform is bipartisan. We need a bipartisan solution on DACA... We did provide, in the bill that I voted for, a legalization of that group, that provided protection from… pic.twitter.com/QiLHadzXZK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 7, 2025

To make matters worse, Barr also backed expanding visas for Afghan migrants, even claiming that "we owe them." That policy proved disastrous when one of these migrants, a former U.S. military contractor, fatally shot a National Guardsman in Washington, D.C., just a day before Thanksgiving and critically wounded another.

Advertisement

WATCH: RINO Kentucky Senate candidate @barrforsenate demands that we allow thousands of Afghan migrants to flood into America:



"We have failed in our obligation to help these Afghans...We owe them to help them get into our country...I voted for these Special Immigrant Visas." pic.twitter.com/U5q1Ax53PU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 28, 2025

When it comes to the Senate race in Kentucky, there is only one option for a legitimate Trump ally, and that is Nate Morris.

I'm running for Senate because Kentucky deserves a US Senator who supports President Trump and his America First agenda and isn't a controlled puppet of Mitch McConnell. If you agree it's time to end Mitch's control over Kentucky, stand with us!



DONATE: https://t.co/t2QI9rCrKh pic.twitter.com/cwFlm35ajH — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) June 26, 2025

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.