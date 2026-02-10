CBP and ICE Chiefs Faced Off Against Unhinged Dems...and One Said the Quiet...
Democrat Presidential Hopeful Has Been Telling Some Weird Lies About His Ancestor and...
VIP
DOJ Charges Two Men in $120 Million Adult Day Care Fraud Scheme
This GOP Governor Just Shot Down a Bill That Would Have Banned Biological...
National Nurses Union Calls for the Abolition of ICE
While Her Senate Rivals Campaign Statewide, Haley Stevens Hides From Voters
VIP
Delaware Smacked Down for Trying to Enforce Law, Ignoring Injunction
Dow 50,000: A Supply-Side Miracle
VIP
Tensions Rise At the White House's New Religious Liberty Commission as One Member...
Mike Johnson Blasts Mamdani's DOH for Creating a ‘Global Oppression’ Group Focused on...
Even Jimmy Kimmel Is Mocking the Left for Their Sudden Love of Bad...
Even CNN Knows That Democrats Are on the Wrong Side of the Voter...
Ken Paxton Notches Immigration Win As Premier Community for Illegals Pays Out $68...
This Congressman's Inquiry Into Bad Bunny's Explicit Performance Has the Libs Screaming
Tipsheet

Kentucky Senate Candidate Andy Barr Endorses Pro-Amnesty Book Despite Pledging to Be ‘America First’

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 10, 2026 3:10 PM
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File

Andy Barr, a Kentucky Senate candidate, current Representative, and longtime RINO, recently threw his support behind a book by Florida Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) that pushes for mass amnesty for the country’s illegal immigrant population, as he claims to represent President Trump's America First agenda.

Advertisement

Salazar has established herself as the leading voice for amnesty among Republicans, at one point saying, “don’t touch the nannies, or the gardeners, or the ones who are picking up the jalapeño peppers, or the oranges, or the berries, or the ones at the dairy houses, come on! Those people are helping us...so those are the ones we are trying to give a dignified status.”

And yet, despite endorsing the book, Barr has fervently claimed he would vote with the Trump administration to maintain a tough immigration stance. 

"Already, the border is closed. But we can't stop there," he declared in a video posted to X. "We must deport every illegal criminal, drug dealer, and gang member that President Biden let into our country. Our message to every single illegal is simple: deport yourself or we will."

Later, adding to his post, "In the Senate, no one will fight harder to keep the border closed and deport illegals."

Recommended

CBP and ICE Chiefs Faced Off Against Unhinged Dems...and One Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KENTUCKY

Then why endorse a book fighting for mass amnesty?

Because Rep. Barr has never supported President Trump's immigration policy in the first place, last year attacking "nativists" and declared that the United States is, in fact, a country of immigrants.

The Congressman has previously called for bipartisan immigration reform and has been proud to support a policy of amnesty.

To make matters worse, Barr also backed expanding visas for Afghan migrants, even claiming that "we owe them." That policy proved disastrous when one of these migrants, a former U.S. military contractor, fatally shot a National Guardsman in Washington, D.C., just a day before Thanksgiving and critically wounded another.

Advertisement

When it comes to the Senate race in Kentucky, there is only one option for a legitimate Trump ally, and that is Nate Morris.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBP and ICE Chiefs Faced Off Against Unhinged Dems...and One Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
This Congressman's Inquiry Into Bad Bunny's Explicit Performance Has the Libs Screaming Joseph Chalfant
This GOP Governor Just Shot Down a Bill That Would Have Banned Biological Males From Womens' Spaces Jeff Charles
Ken Paxton Notches Immigration Win As Premier Community for Illegals Pays Out $68 Million in Penalties Joseph Chalfant
Democrats Rage As Epstein Bombshell Vindicates Trump Townhall Video
Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CBP and ICE Chiefs Faced Off Against Unhinged Dems...and One Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
Advertisement