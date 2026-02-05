This Reporter Attempted to Gain Access to Eilish’s $3M Mansion, Here's How it Went

A reporter from GB News, Ben Leo, decided to see if singer Billie Eilish was willing to practice what she preaches, and let him into her $3 million mansion in Los Angeles. He was shocked to learn that even as the singer doesn't believe in borders, since everybody is on stolen land, she very much believes in borders when it comes to her private property.

Advertisement

"Let us in, please, Billie," Leo said to a security camera outside the gate to her mansion. "We are here because this is stolen land, Billie, and we think we should be given access to your quite lovely $3 million mansion."

"Do you remember when Billie Eilish said this at the Grammys?" he asked. A clip played where the singer announced on stage that "No one is illegal on stolen land," adding, "F**k ICE is all I want to say, sorry."

"Well, Billie reckons there's no such thing as an illegal human because we're all on stolen land," Leo continued. "So we're here in Billie's quite posh neighbourhood in Los Angeles. Let's go and see if she practices what she preaches. Hopefully, if she sticks by her merits, she'll have no problem with me waltzing in, maybe making a cup of coffee or a tea."

"$3 million home, she's got some paddocks out the back with stables and horses," he said. "Maybe we can go for a horse ride. I'm sure she'd have no problem with it because she stood up on the stage at the Grammys. Tens of thousands of people watching in the audience, millions around the world, the clip's gone viral."

As the reporter walked around Eilish's mansion, he noted that, despite the singer’s apparent stance on borders and stolen land, she had taken extensive security and privacy measures, including large gates, fences lined with security cameras, and thick hedges that blocked access to her property.

"First of all, isn't that ironic?" Leo asked as he approached the front gate. "Massive gates keeping people out. I thought Billie didn't believe in borders," Leo said as he rang the doorbell. "According to the driveway, Billie does believe in borders. She believes in massive gates keeping people out. A couple of cameras up there as well. The lights are on, so somebody must be home."

"Let us in, please, Billie," he pleaded. "We are here because this is stolen land, Billie, and we think we should be given access to your quite lovely $3 million mansion."

"And such is Billie's concern for security and privacy," Leo continued as he walked around the perimeter of her property. "It's surrounded by pretty decent security fencing. Very nice indeed. Massive security hedges as well. She's taken a lot of concern and time to make sure she's got some privacy, as you'd expect."

After a while, he finally concluded that maybe Eilish wouldn't be so generous when it came to her own property.

"At the $3 million Los Angeles pad of Billie Eilish. She reckons nobody's illegal because we're all on stolen land anyway, but when it comes to her own house here in L.A., I think she's got different ideas," he concluded.

NEW: I went to Billie Eilish’s $3m LA pad to see if she practices what she preaches.



STOLEN LAND? EVERYONE’S WELCOME?



Not at Billie’s high-security home. Huge walls, security fencing, cameras and MASSIVE front gate.



Rules for thee but not for me 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jzIEtVoDp3 — Ben Leo (@benleo444) February 4, 2026

Advertisement

This comes as the singer faces mounting backlash over her openly hypocritical comments at the Grammys. Reporters reached out to the Tongva Tribe, the ancestral inhabitants of the land where Eilish lives, who confirmed they had not been offered her home following her statements.

One Los Angeles-based law firm even joked on social media that they were prepared to issue an eviction notice, arguing that her admission of living on stolen land theoretically forfeits her property rights. They later clarified that while her comments carry no legal weight and are little more than virtue signaling, they are "used as a political weapon to attack things one side doesn’t like in both local and international politics, and, worse, to justify political violence."

"No land is stolen, just taken. I don’t make the rules—that’s the way history works," they concluded.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.