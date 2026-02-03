After Billie Eilish’s Stolen Land Remark at the Grammys, Critics Test How Far She’s Willing to Go

Billie Eilish drew both praise and backlash at the Grammys after loudly proclaiming the popular left-wing slogan, “Nobody is illegal on stolen land.” In the days since, critics have pushed the singer to test how far she is willing to carry that sentiment, ranging from calls for her to engage with the tribe whose ancestral land her home sits on, to one Australian man announcing plans to move into her property and launching a GoFundMe to fund the attempt.

Drew Pavlou, an Australian man, attempted to take Eilish up on her offer, writing on X, "Exciting news: I’ve decided to move into Billie Eilish’s $6 million Malibu beachfront mansion because no human being is illegal on stolen land. Thank you Billie for your generosity."

Just a day later, he launched a GoFundMe to support his travel costs, writing, "I am flying to the USA next Friday to attempt to move into Billie Eilish’s beachside Malibu mansion. No human being is illegal on stolen land. Support my travel and filming costs here:"

The GoFundMe page. has since been taken down.

This comes as others have sought to see how far Eilish could go, with one news outlet reaching out to the Tongva tribe, whose ancestors once inhabited the land where Eilish now owns a home.

The tribe seemed to appreciate Eilish's sentiment, but said they would appreciate it more if the singer were able to reference them directly. Unfortunately, liberals care to complain about stolen land, but not enough to know exactly who once owned the land.

“Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property, we do value the instance when public figures provide visibility to the true history of this country,” a Tongva spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

“It is our hope that in future discussions, the tribe can explicitly be referenced to ensure the public understands that the greater Los Angeles Basin remains Gabrieleno Tongva territory,” the spokesperson added.

It remains unclear whether the tribe intends to pursue the matter further, even as others have sought to test how far Eilish is willing to go.

Eilish has yet to confirm whether the Tongva tribe, or Drew Pavlou, will be able to reside in her home.

