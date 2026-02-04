This Law Firm Says Singer's Admission of 'Stolen Land’ Gives Native American Tribe Rightful Ownership

Los Angeles-based real-estate law firm Sinai Law Firm joked on social media that they have prepared an eviction notice for Billie Eilish, following her announcement at the Grammy’s that “No one is illegal on stolen land.” The firm quipped that her remark forfeits her property rights, effectively granting the Tongva Tribe, the land’s original inhabitants, rightful ownership.

"FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE," the Sinai Law Firm's official X account posted. "Sinai Law Firm is offering to evict Billie Eilish from her Los Angeles home on a pro bono basis on behalf of the Tongva Tribe.Sinai Law Firm is the premier eviction firm in the county."

"Eilish’s admission that she lives on stolen land gives the tribe a rightful action for possession as the true owner of the property," they added. "The 30-day notice is already written and ready to be served."

Several hours later, the account replied to its own post, writing, “Incredibly concerning to me that people in media are reaching out to me as if this is a serious post.” Still, it raises questions about the sincerity of celebrities’ virtue-signaling land acknowledgments and other political statements. If they aren’t willing to follow through, why make the statement at all?

"On a more serious note, using a phrase like 'stolen land' has meaning and actual implications in the real world. Both Santa Monica and W Hollywood city council meetings each start with land acknowledgements that they are sitting on stolen land. We have county supervisors reciting those lines too," the law firm's account wrote. "It’s both empty virtue signaling and used as a weapon at the same time. It’s empty because no elected official is giving the land back to the tongva just like Billie eilish is not going to get evicted nor will she give her house back."

"It’s used as a political weapon to attack ‘things one side doesn’t like’ in both local and international politics, and worse, justifying political violence," they added. "No land is stolen, just taken. I don’t make the rules, that’s the way history works."

This comes as Billie Eilish has faced serious backlash over her empty land acknowledgment. Reporters even reached out to the Tongva Tribe, asking if Eilish had offered them her property.

“Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property, we do value the instance when public figures provide visibility to the true history of this country,” a Tongva spokesperson told the Daily Mail. “It is our hope that in future discussions, the tribe can explicitly be referenced to ensure the public understands that the greater Los Angeles Basin remains Gabrieleno Tongva territory,”

One Australian man even announced on X that he would be attempting to move into Eilish’s $14 million home.

