The Tongva Tribe Is Putting Billie Eilish on the Spot

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 03, 2026 12:45 PM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

At the Grammys on Sunday, singer Billie Eilish said, "No one is illegal on stolen land," and those remarks have been nothing but a thorn in her side ever since. Not only have numerous people pointed out that Eilish lives in a walled-off mansion, where she's gotten at least one restraining order against a fan, but that her house is on "stolen land" that once belonged to the Tongva tribe.

If Eilish were honest, she'd turn over that land and her $14 million mansion to the tribe. Now it seems the Tongva tribe has weighed in on the issue, according to John Roberts of Fox News.

"As the First People of the Greater Los Angeles basin, we do understand that her home is situated in our ancestral land. Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property," the tribe said, according to video from Fox News.

Alexis McAdams discussed the blowback against Eilish, noting that "no one is illegal on stolen land" was a major refrain in the Minneapolis anti-ICE protests.

"Eilish has really never been shy about her beliefs for calling out law enforcement," McAdams said, "back in 2020, she talked about how they should defund the police...and then it's the same police that she called in 2023 when...some guy broke into her house." 

Of course, that's (D)ifferent.

This is all performative nonsense, of course. Eilish really doesn't believe it's "stolen land" because — if she did — she'd turn it over to its rightful owners. But the Tongva tribe should sue her in court and use her own words against her. Maybe if a celebrity loses a mansion or two, they'll learn a lesson.

And, even if they don't, watching them try to squirm their way out of it will be entertaining for the rest of us.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

