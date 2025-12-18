HHS Launches a Historic Federal Crackdown on 'Transgender' Surgeries for Kids

Secretary Kennedy and the Department of Health and Human Services have unleashed sweeping regulatory reforms on Thursday, to end "sex-rejecting procedures" on minors. Those procedures include puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and certain surgeries on patients under 18. The reforms will revoke federal funding from hospitals that choose to provide those services, and are now a "condition of participation in Medicare and Medicaid programs."

The new rules will also be a condition of federal funds to the Children’s Health Insurance Program regarding the same procedures for children under the age of 19.

The move will ensure that no federal taxpayer money is used to fund these horrendous procedures.

“Under my leadership, and answering President Trump’s call to action, the federal government will do everything in its power to stop unsafe, irreversible practices that put our children at risk,” Secretary Kennedy said in a statement. “This Administration will protect America’s most vulnerable. Our children deserve better—and we are delivering on that promise.”

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz added that, "Children deserve our protection, not experimental interventions performed on them, that carry life-altering risks with no reliable evidence of benefit. This proposal seeks to clarify that hospitals participating in our programs cannot conduct these unproven procedures on children. CMS will ensure that federal program standards reflect our responsibility to promote the health and safety of children.”

This follows the release of a peer-reviewed HHS report in November, which found that medical procedures to change a child’s biological sex carry significant long-term risks.

