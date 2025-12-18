Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Person of Interest Identified in Brown University Shooting
It's No Shock Why Enrollment in These Large School Districts From Foreign-Language Student...
Trump Just Made a Game-Changing Move on Marijuana
This Is What AOC Had to Say About That Poll Saying She Could...
VIP
Venezuelan Navy Escorting Oil Tankers Amid Trump's Blockade Order
ABC Journalist Denies the Religious Reality of the Bondi Beach Terror Attack
Defending Education Files Civil Rights Complaint Against Seattle Public Schools
Jury Hears Closing Arguments in the Hannah Dugan Trial
Scott Bessent Berated and Harassed by Activists in DC Wine Bar Over Alleged...
VIP
Piers Morgan Blasts Candace Owens For Profiting Off of Charlie Kirk Assassination Theories
Federal Grand Jury Indicts Springfield Man on PPP Fraud, Money Laundering Charges
VIP
ABC News Under Fire for Framing SNAP Fraud Suspects as 'Massachusetts Men'
Two Boston Store Owners Charged in Alleged Multi-Million-Dollar SNAP Fraud Scheme
Tipsheet

Ben Shapiro Blasts Tucker Carlson in Blistering Speech at the Heritage Foundation

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 18, 2025 6:30 PM
Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

At a Heritage Foundation event promoting his new book, "Lions and Scavengers: The True Story of America (and Her Critics)", conservative commentator Ben Shapiro seized the opportunity to deliver a blistering critique of Tucker Carlson. 

Advertisement

Speaking with the foundation’s president, Kevin Roberts, Shapiro warned that Carlson is steering the conservative movement, and the MAGA base, into a dangerous, unprincipled direction.

If we care about conservatism, if, as Heritage Foundation proclaims, our goal ought to be to formulate and promote conservative public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values and a strong national defense. Then we must stand up against those who would pervert and twist the conservative movement into a movement without principles, or worse, a movement that promotes the very opposite of the principles that conservatives hold dear.

In his 15-minute speech, he accused Carlson of flirting with socialism, giving softball interviews to dictators like Vladimir Putin and the president of Iran, and hosting “conspiracists on nearly every topic under the sun, uncritically nodding at their most bizarre assertions.”

“Carlson, of course, reserves his chief foreign policy ire, unsurprisingly, for Israel with which he has a peculiar obsession,” he added. “And of course, Tucker Carlson has hosted and glowingly treated America’s foremost Hitler apologist, Nick Fuentes."

Recommended

Person of Interest Identified in Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH MEDIA BIAS NATIONAL SECURITY REPUBLICAN PARTY

“A conservatism that treats Tucker Carlson as a thought leader is no conservatism.”

When the New York Post reached out to Carlson for comment, he responded, "Too funny."

Carlson has become obsessed with “just asking questions,” yet never offers answers grounded in evidence, only speculation. Questioning authority is valuable, but rejecting basic truths and challenging every historical claim under the sun (even something like Winston Churchill being a WWII hero) while embracing every counterhistorical theory signals a collapse of trust in all truth. Society cannot function without trust in our institutions, and actors like Carlson seek to undermine all trust in everything but himself. He is doing little but trying to hijack a movement, President Trump began.

We must be careful not to mistake Carlson for being an arbiter of truth, but a distorter of it.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Person of Interest Identified in Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa
Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks Kurt Schlichter
Scott Bessent Berated and Harassed by Activists in DC Wine Bar Over Alleged Global Suffering Dmitri Bolt
Trump Just Made a Game-Changing Move on Marijuana Jeff Charles
Not Even Trump’s Critics Can Deny This Morning’s Good Economic News Dmitri Bolt
Soros-Backed Fairfax DA Repeatedly Dropped Charges Against an Illegal Immigrant — Now Someone’s Dead Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Person of Interest Identified in Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa
Advertisement