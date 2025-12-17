This Is How Democrats Feel About Jasmine Crockett's Run for Senate
These House Republicans Joined With Hakeem Jeffries to Approve Obamacare Discharge Petitio...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says the 'Dam Is Breaking' on Trump's Hold on the...
Report: This Trump Administration Official Could Be Stepping Down Soon
Fani Willis Plays the Race Card During Georgia Senate Hearing
Assad Is Gone but One Year Later, Syria’s Problems Remain
Comer Postpones Clinton Depositions in Epstein Case Until January, Threatens Contempt Char...
A Federal Judge Just Handed President Trump Another Win
Patriots Rally Around Target Employee Harassed by Leftist Karen
A Wave of Antisemitic Attacks Rocks New York City
President Trump Broadens Full Travel Ban in Wake of Deadly Terror Attacks
Jack Smith Arrives on Capitol Hill to Face Closed-Door Grilling on Trump Prosecutions
Meet the Hero Cop Who Single-Handedly Killed the Bondi Beach Terrorists
Paris Cancels Its World Famous New Years Eve Celebration Amid Security Concerns
Tipsheet

Appeals Court Unanimously Rules to Allow National Guard to Remain in DC

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 17, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

An appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled unanimously Wednesday that the National Guard may remain stationed in the capital while the judges examine the legality of the deployment.

Advertisement

The three-judge panel includes Judges Gregory G. Katsas and Neomi J. Rao, both Trump appointees, and Patricia A. Millett, an Obama appointee. Judge Millet authored the opinion.

In their 30-page opinion, they also noted that the Trump administration is likely to win the case, simply due to Washington, D.C.'s unique legal status. 

“Because the District of Columbia is a federal district created by Congress, rather than a constitutionally sovereign entity like the 50 states,” the panel wrote, “the defendants appear on this early record likely to prevail on the merits of their argument that the president possesses a unique power within the District — the seat of the federal government — to mobilize the Guard.”

Recommended

Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence Off Their Site? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

President Trump deployed the National Guard to the capital in August, in an effort to bring down the city's crime rates and help with immigration enforcement. In November,  U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb ruled that Trump had overstepped his legal authority.

In August 2025, there were about 2,000–2,300 National Guard troops deployed to Washington, D.C.; by December 2025 that number has risen to roughly 2,300–3,200 troops. 

While Democrats accused President Trump of authoritarianism for deploying federal troops, even Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser was forced to acknowledge that the forces helped reduce crime, as the city went a full two-week period without a single murder for the first time in recorded history.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence Off Their Site? Matt Vespa
Patriots Rally Around Target Employee Harassed by Leftist Karen Amy Curtis
A Federal Judge Just Handed President Trump Another Win Amy Curtis
These House Republicans Joined With Hakeem Jeffries to Approve Obamacare Discharge Petition Jeff Charles
Meet the Hero Cop Who Single-Handedly Killed the Bondi Beach Terrorists Dmitri Bolt
This Is How Democrats Feel About Jasmine Crockett's Run for Senate Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence Off Their Site? Matt Vespa
Advertisement