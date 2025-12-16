Here Are the Charges Nick Reiner Faces in the Deaths of Rob and...
Tipsheet

Jewish Couple Killed Trying to Stop Gunman: The First Victims of the Antisemitic Bondi Beach Attack

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 16, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Baker

Two bystanders were seen confronting a gunman shortly before he carried out his terror attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, before they were overpowered and killed, according to authorities. 

Those bystanders were later identified as Boris and Sofia Gurman.

The Jewish couple saw the gunman exit his vehicle and confronted him. Boris briefly gained the upper hand and managed to seize the attacker’s rifle, but the terrorist then retrieved a second weapon and opened fire, killing the couple and making them the first victims of the antisemitic massacre.

"We are heartbroken by the sudden and senseless loss of our beloved Boris and Sofia Gurman," the family said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. "While nothing can lessen the pain of losing Boris and Sofia, we feel an overwhelming sense of pride in their bravery and selflessness."

Warning Graphic Content:

Related:

ANTISEMITISM GUN VIOLENCE JUDAISM MASS SHOOTING TERRORISM

A dashcam video of the confrontation was obtained and verified by Reuters. The eyewitness who recorded the footage said, “You see the shooter here — he fired shots from here, shooting from here. And then look, this guy went and tackled him, the shooter, knocking him to the ground. At that point, he had already grabbed the gun,” according to a Reuters translation.

Australian authorities identified the shooters as father and son, who were out specifically to target a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach. Fifteen people were killed, including two police officers, and more than 24 were injured. The father, 50, was killed on the scene, while his son was critically injured by authorities. Law enforcement located an improvised explosive device in their vehicle, alongside a homemade ISIS flag.

Another bystander, Ahmed al Ahmed, an Australian immigrant, wrestled a gun away from one of the shooters, saving countless lives. He was shot several times in the process and later said from his hospital bed that he does not regret his actions, despite being in severe pain.

He has already undergone one surgery and could possibly lose his left arm. 

