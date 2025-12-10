We've Seized a Venezuelan Oil Tanker
Trump Exposing Somali Fraud and Illegal Immigration Deemed 'Authoritarian' by Somali Democrat

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 10, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Minnesota State Senator Zaynab Mohamed, a Somali immigrant, claimed on CNN that exposing a $1 billion fraud scandal, mostly perpetrated by those of Somali descent, and enforcing immigration laws, is an act of an "authoritarian government."

"We are in a defining moment," Mohamed said. "In our state and in our country, to stand up to what is happening and what we are seeing is an actual authoritarian government take place."

This follows a video Mohamed put up, where she stated that in the three days ICE had been deployed in "the hundreds" to Minnesota, only five Somali's had been detained. This is simply an argument in favor of the Republicans, who argue that if you are not in the United States illegally, you have nothing to fear. If Trump were really an authoritarian, we would have seen people arrested just because they are Somali. That is obviously not the case. She then proceeded to argue that ICE's mission in the state is to threaten and intimidate those of Somali descent.

Yet another ludicrous example of Trump derangement syndrome. No other president would be accused of acting authoritarian by enforcing laws already on the books.

