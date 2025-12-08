No Way Adam Schiff Used That Phrase to Describe the Narco-Terrorists We're Blowing...
Tipsheet

Tom Homan Says Trump Administration Has Recovered 62,000 Missing Children Left Untracked Under Biden

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 08, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

Border Czar Tom Homan revealed on "Fox and Friends" on Sunday that over 62,000 illegal immigrant children have been saved this year from sex trafficking, forced labor, and other horrendous, abusive conditions.

“Over half a million children were smuggled into this country under Joe Biden,” Homan said. “They lost track of 300,000. President Trump committed on day one that we will do everything we can to find every one of these children.”

I looked at the numbers the other day, Friday I looked at the numbers. There's over 62,000 children, found by the Trump administration. Children that weren't even being looked for under the Biden administration. President Trump saved over 62,000 children's lives. Some of these children were in sex trafficking, we found them, some were in forced labor, some were being mistreated. I can't even discuss some of the mistreatment we found out about. President Trump, again, provided why he's the greatest president in my lifetime. Over 62,000 children rescued by President Trump. 

Related:

BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN

Homan claimed the Biden administration didn’t bother searching for the migrant children who vanished after being placed in abusive settings under its open-border policies. Republicans and whistleblowers say between 300,000 and 500,000 children went “missing” or were “lost” under Biden’s tenure.

“This is not even possible to believe, 325,000 migrant children are missing, many of whom have been trafficked and raped,” Trump said during a rally last year. 

“They’re complicit,” Homan said of Democrats. “Four years this has happened: sex trafficking historic highs, children crossing the border historic highs, migrant deaths crossing the border historic highs.”

“Like or love President Trump, you got to admit, this man has shown every day he’s saving America.”

