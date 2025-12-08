Tim Walz's Daughter Melts Down on TikTok After Trump and Others Call Their Family 'Retarded'

Hope Walz, the daughter of Minnesota's Governor, Tim Walz, posted a profane rant to TikTok on Saturday, after President Trump called her father "retarded," which prompted several disgruntled Minnesotans to drive past their family's home shouting the same insult.

“I’m talking about this because while my family and I are always gonna be the bigger people, the president calling my dad what he did has unleashed a f**king sh*t storm regarding offensive language towards me and my family and specifically my brother,” Hope said in the now-deleted video. “You can call me whatever you want, you can call my dad, my mom, when it’s Gus, f**k to the no. F**k to the no. He dealt with people calling him that last August and now there’s a resurgence? No.”

“How is it OK that the President of the United States can call somebody, anybody doesn’t matter who they are, that, and then all of his fricking cult members come and attack those people and that person’s family,” she continued. “Say what you want about my dad, he’s an elected official, that’s gonna happen. I think it’s utterly disgraceful that the president would do that, but then, the attacks that I have seen. I have people DMing me saying absolutely horrendous things. When I was home last week, somebody drove by and screamed that we were 'r-words.' Just driving by in their car.

“I’m like, what world are we f**king living in, and again, I draw a line at Gus because he dealt with that sh*t before and not again, you people are f**king disgraceful. Shame on you, all of you,” she said.

Tim Walz’s daughter melts down in a profanity-laced TikTok, says Trump’s “cult members” are driving by her house screaming that her family are “R words” ever since his Thanksgiving Truth Social post. pic.twitter.com/7btAlWEMno — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 6, 2025

Governor Walz revealed last year that his son Gus has a “nonverbal learning disorder,” in addition to ADHD and anxiety. Walz described the set of conditions as his son’s “super power.”

President Trump called Tim Walz "retarded" in a post on Truth Social, following a fraud scandal that stole more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money. State officials reportedly knew about the scheme, but declined to do anything over concerns they would be viewed as racist, as much of the fraud involved Somali immigrants.

Shortly afterwards, Trump doubled down on his comments, telling reporters, “I think there’s something wrong with him. Absolutely.”

