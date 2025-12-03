Singer Sabrina Carpenter Is Furious at the White House Right Now

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter was outraged on Tuesday that one of her songs, "Juno," was used in a video from the Trump administration, highlighting one of its most popular policies, the deportation of illegal immigrants.

“This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” she wrote on X in response to a post by the official White House account.

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

This isn’t the first time a musician has pushed back against the White House for using popular music to promote its agenda.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration posted a video celebrating President Trump’s achievements set to Taylor Swift’s hit song “The Fate of Ophelia.” She chose not to comment.

Kenny Loggins, however, was furious in October when the administration used his classic “Danger Zone” in another official video, and demanded that the “unauthorized use” of his song be “removed immediately.”

It should come as no surprise that Carpetner isn't happy with the White House using one of her songs, as she has made clear which side of the political aisle she falls on. In September, she led a transgender-themed performance at the VMAs, which featured drag queens. This was shortly after a shooting in Minnesota, where a trans shooter opened fire on a Catholic school, killing two children and injuring 30 others.

In November, the singer faced some heat after filming a provocative music video in a Catholic Church, which many said was extremely disrespectful and blasphemous.

Update:

The White House responded to Carpenter's comment, saying:

Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

