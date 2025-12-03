Trump Just Pardoned This Democrat and the Left Is Going to Be Furious
Guess What Issue Democrats Are Pushing for the Midterms
If This Is What Motivated the National Guard Shooter, the Blowback Could Be...
Minneapolis Mayor Ascends to a New Form of Pandering When Defending Illegal Immigrants
Is SCOTUS Poised to Hand Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers a First Amendment Win?
Minnesota's Newest Social Welfare Program Is the Next Big Fraud Waiting to Happen
FBI Director Kash Patel: 'Anonymous Sources Always Lie, Results Don't'
Trump Moves to Shield Seniors As Biden’s IRA Triggers Long-Term Care Pharmacy Crisis
Stella Parton's Dream Ballot Is Actually the Stuff of Nightmares
Flunked for Faith
VIP
What Anti-Gun 'Fact Check' Goes Wrong
An Illegal Immigrant Was Caught Working As a Cop. Guess What Happened After...
Trump Administration Halts Immigration From 19 Nations, That List May Grow to Over...
Is Qatari Money Corrupting American Education?
Tipsheet

Singer Sabrina Carpenter Is Furious at the White House Right Now

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 03, 2025 12:00 PM
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter was outraged on Tuesday that one of her songs, "Juno," was used in a video from the Trump administration, highlighting one of its most popular policies, the deportation of illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

“This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” she wrote on X in response to a post by the official White House account.

This isn’t the first time a musician has pushed back against the White House for using popular music to promote its agenda.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration posted a video celebrating President Trump’s achievements set to Taylor Swift’s hit song “The Fate of Ophelia.” She chose not to comment.

Kenny Loggins, however, was furious in October when the administration used his classic “Danger Zone” in another official video, and demanded that the “unauthorized use” of his song be “removed immediately.”

It should come as no surprise that Carpetner isn't happy with the White House using one of her songs, as she has made clear which side of the political aisle she falls on. In September, she led a transgender-themed performance at the VMAs, which featured drag queens. This was shortly after a shooting in Minnesota, where a trans shooter opened fire on a Catholic school, killing two children and injuring 30 others.

Recommended

If This Is What Motivated the National Guard Shooter, the Blowback Could Be Terrifying Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MUSIC TRANSGENDER WHITE HOUSE

In November, the singer faced some heat after filming a provocative music video in a Catholic Church, which many said was extremely disrespectful and blasphemous. 

Update: 

The White House responded to Carpenter's comment, saying

Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If This Is What Motivated the National Guard Shooter, the Blowback Could Be Terrifying Jeff Charles
Trump Just Pardoned This Democrat and the Left Is Going to Be Furious Jeff Charles
Guess What Issue Democrats Are Pushing for the Midterms Jeff Charles
Minnesota's Newest Social Welfare Program Is the Next Big Fraud Waiting to Happen Amy Curtis
ICE Has Commenced the Great Somali Round-up in Minnesota Matt Vespa
Trump Moves to Shield Seniors As Biden’s IRA Triggers Long-Term Care Pharmacy Crisis Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

If This Is What Motivated the National Guard Shooter, the Blowback Could Be Terrifying Jeff Charles
Advertisement