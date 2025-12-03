Of Course, The Washington Post Would Report This About the National Guard Shooter
Illegal Immigrant Reinstated As Illinois Police Officer After ICE Detention

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 03, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

An illegal immigrant who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in October, who was found working as an Illinois police officer, has since been released and returned to work as a cop.

The Hanover Police Department in Illinois announced Tuesday that it has reinstated Radule Bojovic, an illegal immigrant from Montenegro, as an officer after his release from ICE custody in October. He returned to work on Monday and will receive back pay for the time he missed while detained.

He had overstayed a B2 tourist visa, which required him to leave the United States by March 31, 2015. 

An immigration judge granted a $2,500 immigration bond only two weeks after he was detained.

“Given that his bond was not contested and he remains authorized to work by the federal government, the Hanover Police Department determined that he may return to work,” the department said. “His first shift back since his detention took place yesterday. The Village and Hanover Park will provide Officer Bojovic back pay for the time he was on leave.”

Bojovic was initially hired in January because he had a federal work permit and passed all background checks, the department claimed. He was eligible to receive a starting salary of $78,955.70 at the time of his hiring, according to the Department of Homeland Security. His 2025 earnings totaled $205,707 on the taxpayers' dime.

