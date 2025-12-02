What Secretary Hegseth Just Said About the Narco-Terrorist Airstrikes Will Surely Trigger...
DOT Audit Finds One-Third of Minnesota’s Non-Domiciled CDLs Were Issued Illegally

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 02, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

As though Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wasn't in enough trouble, the Department of Transportation (DOT) has issued Minnesota Governor Tim Walz an ultimatum, following an audit of the state's commercial driver's license holders. He can revoke the illegally issued licenses given to non-domiciled drivers, or lose $30 million in federal funding for his state's highways.

A report by the DOT found that nearly one-third of Minnesota’s non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses were issued illegally. Minnesota has been given 30 days to revoke those licenses before facing serious consequences.

“Our audit exposes yet another example of foreigners taking advantage of Minnesota services under Governor Walz’s watch,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. “Minnesota failed to follow the law and illegally doled out trucking licenses to unsafe, unqualified non-citizens — endangering American families on the road. That abuse stops now under the Trump Administration.”

“The Department will withhold funding if Minnesota continues this reckless behavior that puts non-citizens gaming the system ahead of the safety of Americans,” he continued. 

The audit exposed that the state of Minnesota was issuing CDLs without verifying whether the applicant was a legal citizen, and even then, providing a license valid past the date they were legally allowed to remain in the United States.

“Minnesota is openly and blatantly defying our rules, plain and simple,” Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Derek D. Barrs said on Monday. “Under the Trump Administration, states have two choices: meet our standards or face the consequences. Following the law is not optional.”

The move comes after a series of fatal crashes caused by illegal foreign drivers, triggering probes into states that granted them licenses in the first place, namely California. 

