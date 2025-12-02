Guess How Many Illegal Immigrant Criminals Letitia James Let Back Out on the Street This Year

Since President Trump assumed office in January, the state of New York has reportedly released around 7,000 known illegal immigrant criminals without notifying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

They currently also have another 7,000 criminals without citizenship locked up in state jails and prisons, according to the Department of Homeland Security, who are being protected by sanctuary laws.

“These are people who are not only in the country illegally, but who have committed additional crimes, including heinous crimes like murder, rape, possession of child pornography, armed robbery, and many others,” a letter written by acting ICE Director Todd Lyons sent to New York Attorney General Letitia James' office on Monday.

Those released have collectively committed attempted murder, thousands of assaults, and hundreds of burglaries, robberies, drug offenses, weapons offenses, and sexual predatory offenses.

“Virtually all Americans agree that people like this should be swiftly removed from the United States when they leave New York’s custody and not be returned to our streets to wreak havoc on law abiding citizens,” Lyons continued.

The imprisoned 7,113 illegal aliens are responsible for a combined 148 homicides, 717 assaults, 134 burglaries, 106 robberies, 235 dangerous drug offenses, 152 weapons offenses, and 260 sexual predatory offenses.

The letter highlighted a few specifically abhorrent cases, including Anderson Smith Satuye Martinez, a Crips gang member with a prior assault conviction who was released. Jose David Hernandez Hernandez who was arrested for rape, strangulation, and assault before being released. And Alexander Moreno Montoya, who has charges including assaulting a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, and cocaine possession charges. He, however, was detained by ICE agents and deported following his release.

The letter to James concludes: “Please confirm whether the State of New York plans to honor detainers on these aliens or whether each of these barbarians will someday walk the streets of New York again."

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to the New York Post:

Attorney General James and her fellow New York Sanctuary politicians are releasing murderers, terrorists, and sexual predators back into our neighborhoods and putting American lives at risk. We are calling on Letitia James to stop this dangerous derangement and commit to honoring the ICE arrest detainers of the more than 7,000 criminal illegal aliens in New York’s custody. It is common sense. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans.

