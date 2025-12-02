What Secretary Hegseth Just Said About the Narco-Terrorist Airstrikes Will Surely Trigger...
Dept. of War Press Secretary Had the Perfect Line for the Mass Exodus...
Trump's Agriculture Secretary Is About to Go Scorched Earth on Blue States Over...
Suspect in National Guard Shooting Just Gave His Plea
VIP
What Happened to the Threat of Christian Nationalism?
Guess How Many Illegal Immigrants Received Social Security Numbers From the Biden Administ...
WaPo’s Botched Hegseth Hit Job Proves the Pentagon Desperately Needs New Media
Requiem for a Scandal
DOT Audit Finds One-Third of Minnesota’s Non-Domiciled CDLs Were Issued Illegally
Children's Book Publisher Furious that Franklin the Turtle is Fighting Narco Terrorism
Trump Officially Nullifies All Biden-Era Autopen Pardons
New Indiana Congressional Map is Approved in the House, Advances to the Senate
VIP
The Hardest Working President: Trump Works 12-Hour Days Amid Media Speculation of 'Fatigue...
Guess How Many Illegal Immigrant Criminals Letitia James Let Back Out on the...
Tipsheet

Costco Sues to Reclaim Millions Paid Under Trump Tariffs

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 02, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

Costco filed suit against the Trump administration seeking to block the Liberation Day tariffs announced in April and to be refunded the payments it has already made. 

Advertisement

The case was filed in the Court of International Trade on Friday and argues that the president misused the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs on goods from over 100 different countries. “The text of IEEPA does not use the word ‘tariff’ or any term of equivalent meaning,” Costco states in the lawsuit. They argue he can regulate trade, but that does not include the power to tariff. 

Costco is also seeking a refund for the payments of tariffs since the beginning of the year. From Fox Business:

Costco says it has paid these duties throughout the year and now faces a deadline that could prevent it from getting that money back.

The company says the government will begin finalizing – or "liquidating" – its import entries on or after Dec. 15. Once an entry is liquidated, the duty amount becomes locked, and importers may lose the ability to challenge or recover those charges.

...

Costco is asking the court to declare the tariff orders invalid, block Customs and Border Protection from applying the tariffs to its shipments going forward and require the government to refund all duties the company has already paid under the emergency tariff program.

Recommended

Dept. of War Press Secretary Had the Perfect Line for the Mass Exodus of Liberal Outlets at the Pentagon Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ECONOMY LAWSUIT TARIFFS TRADE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The sentiment of the lawsuit echoes a multitude of other lawsuits, mainly by small businesses against the White House.

Costco is the first of large retailers to file a suit, and will determine whether other companies can secure refunds. 

Last month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the use of tariffs under the IEEPA. The country is still waiting on a decision, which could arrive before the end of the year. 

Kush Desai, a spokesman for the White House, said in a statement that the “economic consequences of the failure to uphold President Trump’s lawful tariffs are enormous and this suit highlights that fact. The White House looks forward to the Supreme Court’s speedy and proper resolution of this matter.”

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dept. of War Press Secretary Had the Perfect Line for the Mass Exodus of Liberal Outlets at the Pentagon Matt Vespa
Guess How Many Illegal Immigrants Received Social Security Numbers From the Biden Administration Amy Curtis
The New York Times Just Blew WaPo's Hegseth War Crimes Story Out of the Water Amy Curtis
Trump Officially Nullifies All Biden-Era Autopen Pardons Dmitri Bolt
DOT Audit Finds One-Third of Minnesota’s Non-Domiciled CDLs Were Issued Illegally Dmitri Bolt
What Secretary Hegseth Just Said About the Narco-Terrorist Airstrikes Will Surely Trigger the Libs Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dept. of War Press Secretary Had the Perfect Line for the Mass Exodus of Liberal Outlets at the Pentagon Matt Vespa
Advertisement