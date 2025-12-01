FINAL HOURS: Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
Trump Doubles Down on His Asylum Pause From Third World Countries

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 01, 2025
AP Photo/John McDonnell

President Trump doubled down on pausing offers of asylum to people from the third world on Sunday aboard Air Force One, following the deadly terror attack last Wednesday that resulted in the death of one West Virginia National Guardsman and critically injuring another. The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is a refugee from Afghanistan.

“We don’t want people. We have enough problems. We don’t want those people,” the president said. “You know why we don’t want them? Because many have been no good, and they shouldn’t be in our country.”

The 19 countries affected by the pause include Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

Those countries, Trump said, are countries that are “not friendly to us and countries that are out of control themselves–countries like Somalia that have virtually no government, no military, no police. All they do is go around killing each other, then they come into our country and tell us how to run our country."

The president then took a swipe at Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who has been suspected of committing immigration fraud by marrying her brother. However, she has continually denied those claims. He repeated the allegation and argued that if it were true, Rep. Omar should be thrown “the hell out of our country.”

President Trump made his initial announcement in a series of posts to Truth Social on Thanksgiving:

I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization,

