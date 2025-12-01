FINAL HOURS: Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
Tim Walz Could Face Possible Criminal Charges Over Somali Fraud Scheme in Minnesota

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 01, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The House Oversight Committee and the U.S. Treasury have both launched investigations into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's involvement in a massive fraud scheme where Somali Immigrants stole more than $1 billion from state taxpayers and funneled it to Al-Shabaab terrorists.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, told the New York Post that his panel “will conduct a thorough investigation into Governor Walz’s failure to safeguard taxpayer dollars.”

“Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was warned about massive fraud in a pandemic food-aid program for children, yet he failed to act. Instead, whistleblowers who raised concerns faced retaliation,” Comer said. “Because of Governor Walz’s negligence, criminals — including Somali terrorists — stole nearly $1 billion from the program while children suffered.”

The investigation could lead (and better lead), to criminal charges, as Comer can issue subpoenas and refer alleged crimes to the Department of Justice for prosecution. 

The DOJ has already convicted 59 people involved in the scheme.

The Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also announced an investigation into the same scheme by the U.S. Treasury, writing on X:

At my direction, @USTreasury is investigating allegations that under the feckless mismanagement of the Biden Administration and Governor Tim Walz, hardworking Minnesotans’ tax dollars may have been diverted to the terrorist organization Al-Shabaab. Thanks to the leadership of @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, we are acting fast to ensure Americans’ taxes are not funding acts of global terror .We will share our findings as our investigation continues.

A whistleblower X account claiming to be a group of 500 employees working for Minnesota’s Department of Human Services torched Walz on Saturday, alleging he was “100% responsible” for the fraud.

“We let Tim Walz know of fraud early on, hoping for a partnership in stopping fraud but no, we got the opposite response,” the account posted on Saturday. “Tim Walz systematically retaliated against whistleblowers using monitoring, threats, repression, and did his best to discredit fraud reports. Instead of partnership, we got the full weight of retaliation."

The account has since been suspended.

Tim Walz Is Elbows-Deep in Minnesota's Fraud Scandal Amy Curtis
Airport Checkpoints Are About to Get a Lot More Complicated Because of This Program Jeff Charles
Kevin Hassett Says America Just Had ‘The Best Black Friday That We’ve Ever Seen’ Dmitri Bolt
TPUSA Helps University of Oklahoma Student Fight Back After Trans Professor Attacks Gender Essay Amy Curtis
Rethinking a Muslim Ban Kevin McCullough

