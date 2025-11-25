Watch: Radical Democrat Aftyn Behn Dragged Out of Gov. Bill Lee’s Office in Explosive Resurfaced Video

A viral video from 2019 has resurfaced, of Aftyn Behn, a Democratic Tennessee State Representative running in a special election to represent her state in Congress, where she was dragged kicking and screaming out of Governor Bill Lee's office.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES! Footage has been resurfaced of Democrat Congressional candidate Aftyn Behn, running for the open TN-7 seat, SCREAMING after storming into Gov. Bill Lee's office.



Police had to DRAG her out like a child.



Election day is Dec. 2. pic.twitter.com/zfusIco83p



Vote for… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 24, 2025

Behn is running to replace Republican Representative Mark Greene, who resigned earlier this year, to work in the private sector.

A viral clip shows Behn talking about how much she hates those she is running to represent:

"I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville apparently an 'it city' to the rest of the country, but I hate it."

🚨Democrat Aftyn Behn is running in the Tennessee 7th district special election.



The problem is she hates the very place she wants to represent!



“I hate the city…the bachelorettes…country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville!" pic.twitter.com/erjoBdNmEs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 20, 2025

She has labeled Republicans in her state “rogue extremists”. She says her goal is to “sever the supermajority” by organizing with unions and left-leaning PACs to turn the state bluer.

She has also called Israel’s actions in Gaza a genocide, opposing a Tennessee joint resolution supporting Israel. On the House floor, she said, “Israel is committing genocide, funded by the United States, and this resolution condones genocide.”

Behn is running against former state commissioner Matt Van Epps, a Republican who currently leads the race according to the most recent polling.

