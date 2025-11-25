Don't Miss Our Massive Black Friday Sale and a Very Special Offer
Tipsheet

Mark Kelly Says he Won't be Initimidated Following Controversial Video, Hegseth Blasts His Sloppy Uniform

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 25, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Pete Hegseth blasted Sen. Mark Kelly on Tuesday for his sloppy uniform, following a controversial video in which Kelly and several other Democratic members of Congress called for members of the United States military and the intelligence community to disobey "illegal orders" issued by President Trump.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Pentagon announced it was launching an investigation into Sen. Kelly's conduct, which could lead to a review under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Kelly responded in a post on X, featuring a picture of his uniform from when he was a Navy Captain.

When I was 22 years old, I commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy and swore an oath to the Constitution. I upheld that oath through flight school, multiple deployments on the USS Midway, 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm, test pilot school, four space shuttle flights at NASA, and every day since I retired – which I did after my wife Gabby was shot in the head while serving her constituents.

Secretary Hegseth’s tweet is the first I heard of this. I also saw the President’s posts saying I should be arrested, hanged, and put to death. If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work. I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution.

Pete Hegseth reposted the image and blasted Sen. Kelly for his sloppy uniform and improperly placed medals.

So “Captain” Kelly, not only did your sedition video intentionally undercut good order & discipline…but you can’t even display your uniform correctly. Your medals are out of order & rows reversed. When/if you are recalled to active duty, it’ll start with a uniform inspection.

