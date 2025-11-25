After 10 Years in Office, Muriel Bowser Says She Won’t Be Running Again

Muriel Bowser, the Mayor of the District of Columbia, announced that she will not be running for re-election after her decade-long tenure. She has served three terms as mayor.

Advertisement

"My fellow Washingtonians, for 10 years, you and I have worked together on an ambitious agenda to restore faith in our government and ensure that every D.C. resident gets the fair shot they deserve," Bowser said. "To keep that promise, we took big swings, keeping D.C. teams in D.C., raising enrollment and graduation rates in our schools, and investing more money in housing than any other city or state, creating 36,000 homes."

"We also brought our city back from the ravages of a global pandemic and summoned our collective strength to stand tall against bullies who threaten our very autonomy, while preserving home rule. That is our North Star," Bowser said. "… Looking to the future, I know we've laid the groundwork for others to build upon, to reshape and grow D.C.'s economy, establish D.C. as the 51st state, and protect our investments in affordable housing, transportation, public safety, and public schools.

"… When you placed your trust in me 10 years ago, you gave me an extraordinary opportunity to have a positive impact on my hometown. Every day since, I've cherished the opportunity and have happily given all my passion and energy to the job that I love. Together, you and I have built a legacy of success, of which I'm intensely proud, and for the next 12 months, let's run through the tape and keep winning for D.C."

It has been the honor of my life to be your Mayor. Together, we have built a legacy of success of which I am intensely proud.



With a grateful heart, I am announcing that I will not seek a fourth term.



For the next 12 months, let's run through the tape and keep winning for DC. pic.twitter.com/q0wQWe0h2c — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) November 25, 2025

The announcement came months after she pushed back on President Trump's deployment of the National Guard to Washington, D.C., to reduce the city's crime rate. Within a couple of weeks, she was forced to admit the move had been effective. She said the surge of federal law enforcement officers "enhance[d] what [the Metropolitan Police Department] has been able to do in this city."

"Having more federal law enforcement officers on the street — [has led to] having more stops that got to illegal guns," Bowser said during a news conference. "We think that there is more accountability in the system, or at least perceived accountability in the system, that is driving down illegal behavior. We know that we have had fewer gun crimes, fewer homicides, and we have experienced an extreme reduction in carjackings."

The next D.C. mayoral election will be held on November 3, 2026.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.