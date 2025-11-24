DOGE Isn't Dead

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) may no longer exist officially, but the policies and goals of the agency remain alive and well, with its goals ingrained in government agencies under the Trump administration.

DOGE was created to root out the rampant waste, fraud, and abuse embedded in the federal bureaucracy, an effort Elon Musk said could eliminate an estimated $1 to $2 trillion in government waste.

Reuters reported on Monday that DOGE no longer exists, disbanding eight months ahead of schedule. The claim originated from Scott Kupor, the Director of the United States Office of Personnel Management, and was quoted by Reuters. However, Kupor took to X to clarify his comments:

Good editing by @reuters - spliced my full comments across paragraphs 2/3 to create a grabbing headline The truth is: DOGE may not have centralized leadership under @USDS . But, the principles of DOGE remain alive and well: de-regulation; eliminating fraud, waste and abuse; re-shaping the federal workforce; making efficiency a first-class citizen; etc. DOGE catalyzed these changes; the agencies along with @USOPM and @WHOMB will institutionalize them! Here's the real story - https:// opm.gov/news/secrets-o f-opm/everyone-has-a-plan-until-you-step-into-the-ring/

"President Trump was given a clear mandate to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse across the federal government, and he continues to actively deliver on that commitment," White House spokeswoman Liz Huston told Fox News Digital.

Kupor’s clarification makes one thing clear: the administration isn’t backing off its effort to force accountability onto a federal bureaucracy that’s resisted it for decades. Even without the official DOGE label, the reforms it sparked are now simply embedded in Trump's government agencies, more than ever before.

