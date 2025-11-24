Dem Senator Might Be Court Martialed for Spewing Nutty Illegal Orders Nonsense About...
Former Antifa Member Reveals Why the Group Keeps Calling People Fascists
Are Other Republican Lawmakers on the Way Out?
VIP
Here's Why Democrats Are Winning School Board Races Again
Federal Judge Issues Predictable Ruling on Letitia James and James Comey
Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Said This About Running for President
Kyrsten Sinema Just Donned Her MAHA Hat
VIP
Follow the Yellow Journalism Brick Road
Mark Pocan Proves Medicare for All Is So Popular He Has to Lie...
Aftyn Behn Punts When Asked If She Still Wants to Defund the Police
Foreign Operatives Revealed: New X Feature Identifies Wave of Accounts Behind Misinformati...
Trump Moves to Designate Muslim Brotherhood a Foreign Terrorist Organization
VIP
Candace Owens Says the French Have Hired An Israeli Assassin to Kill Her
James Comey Responds to His Indictment Being Tossed
Tipsheet

DOGE Isn't Dead

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 24, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) may no longer exist officially, but the policies and goals of the agency remain alive and well, with its goals ingrained in government agencies under the Trump administration.

Advertisement

DOGE was created to root out the rampant waste, fraud, and abuse embedded in the federal bureaucracy, an effort Elon Musk said could eliminate an estimated $1 to $2 trillion in government waste.

Reuters reported on Monday that DOGE no longer exists, disbanding eight months ahead of schedule. The claim originated from Scott Kupor, the Director of the United States Office of Personnel Management, and was quoted by Reuters. However, Kupor took to X to clarify his comments:

Good editing by @reuters - spliced my full comments across paragraphs 2/3 to create a grabbing headline  The truth is: DOGE may not have centralized leadership under @USDS. But, the principles of DOGE remain alive and well: de-regulation; eliminating fraud, waste and abuse; re-shaping the federal workforce; making efficiency a first-class citizen; etc. DOGE catalyzed these changes; the agencies along with @USOPM and @WHOMB will institutionalize them! Here's the real story - https://opm.gov/news/secrets-of-opm/everyone-has-a-plan-until-you-step-into-the-ring/

Recommended

Dem Senator Might Be Court Martialed for Spewing Nutty Illegal Orders Nonsense About Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DOGE DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

"President Trump was given a clear mandate to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse across the federal government, and he continues to actively deliver on that commitment," White House spokeswoman Liz Huston told Fox News Digital.

Kupor’s clarification makes one thing clear: the administration isn’t backing off its effort to force accountability onto a federal bureaucracy that’s resisted it for decades. Even without the official DOGE label, the reforms it sparked are now simply embedded in Trump's government agencies, more than ever before.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Senator Might Be Court Martialed for Spewing Nutty Illegal Orders Nonsense About Trump Matt Vespa
They Will Never Understand Donald Trump Kurt Schlichter
Foreign Operatives Revealed: New X Feature Identifies Wave of Accounts Behind Misinformation Push Dmitri Bolt
Here's What Georgia Voters Think of Majorie Taylor Greene After Resignation Announcement Jeff Charles
Former Antifa Member Reveals Why the Group Keeps Calling People Fascists Matt Vespa
Kyrsten Sinema Just Donned Her MAHA Hat Ashley Evdokimo

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dem Senator Might Be Court Martialed for Spewing Nutty Illegal Orders Nonsense About Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement