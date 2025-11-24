They Will Never Understand Donald Trump
Tipsheet

DOGE Is No More

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 24, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Department of Government Efficiency, which exposed rampant fraud and abuse within Washington, is no more. This operation apparently is being shut down eight months before its expiration date (via The Guardian):

The “department of government efficiency” (Doge) has apparently been dissolved with eight months still remaining on its contract, ending a drawn-out campaign of invading federal agencies and firing thousands of federal workers. 

“That doesn’t exist,” office of personnel management (OPM) director Scott Kupor told Reuters earlier this month when asked about Doge’s status, adding that it was no longer a “centralized entity”. 

The statement confirmed longstanding suspicions that Doge, created by an executive order that Donald Trump signed on his first day, was on its way out. The tech billionaire Elon Musk and the former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy were tapped to lead the effort and were expected to drive “large scale structural reform” through 24 July 2026. 

[…] 

Suspicions that Doge may have been disbanded began to surface earlier this summer, after Politico reported in June that staffers had “packed up their clothes and bedding” at the department’s headquarters, where they had been sleeping since February, and looked for new homes. 

It was a worthy project, one that I wish could continue, but we all knew the next Democratic president would upend it. It did its job: it shut down USAID and ended the reported slush fund and money laundering schemes used by the political class.

