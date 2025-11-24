James Comey Responds to His Indictment Being Tossed

James Comey has responded to a federal judge throwing out his indictment:

I’m grateful that the court ended the case against me, which was a prosecution based on malevolence and incompetence and a reflection of what the Department of Justice has become under Donald Trump, which is heartbreaking. But I was also inspired by the example of the career people who refused to be part of this travesty. It cost some of them their jobs, which is painful. But it preserved their integrity, which is beyond price, and I know they will serve again. I was very lucky that some of the best lawyers in America stepped forward to represent me. I hope they serve as an example to more and more lawyers, especially in some of the big firms, to participate in protecting our liberty, protecting the rule of law.

And my family and friends were always with me. And luckily for me, that includes some of those great lawyers. This case mattered to me personally, obviously, but it matters most because the message has to be sent that the President of the United States cannot use the Department of Justice to target his political enemies. I don't care what your politics are; you have to see that as fundamentally un-American and a threat to the rule of law that keeps all of us free. I know that Donald Trump will probably come after me again, and my attitude is going to be the same. I'm innocent, I am not afraid, and I believe in an independent federal judiciary. The gift from our Founders that protects us from a would-be tyrant...

🚨 BREAKING: Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey responds a judge tossing out his indictment



Don’t celebrate too hard, Comey. You’ll be indicted again in short order 🤣



COMEY: “I’m grateful that the court ended the case against me, which was a prosecution based on… pic.twitter.com/Z7wzdZdYh6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 24, 2025

Rich words from a man who helped set the modern precedent of targeting political opponents and surveilling those he disagreed with.

Senior U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed the indictments against Comey and New York Attorney General of New York, Leticia James on Monday, determining that the appointment of Interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan was unlawful. This means she had no authority to indict Comey or James.

Comey should expect the lawsuit to be revived, as it was primarily dismissed due to procedural issues, including the unlawful appointment of the prosecutor who brought the charges and a key error involving the grand jury process.

