Mamdani Endorses Activist Who Blamed 9/11 on 'Capitalism' and 'White Supremacy'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 22, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York City continues to be the epicenter of the rise of the progressive left, as Zohran Mamdani has thrown his support behind a radical who said 9/11 was a manifestation of America's "system of capitalism," "racism," "white supremacy," and "Islamophobia."

On Wednesday, at a Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) meeting, Mamdani endorsed Palestinian activist Aber Kawas, who holds a master's degree in "Islamic Liberation Theology." She had only moved to the district she seeks to represent a year ago.

She told a panel in 2017, "the system of capitalism and racism, and white supremacy, et cetera, have all, and Islamophobia, have all been used, you know, to colonize lands, right, to take resources from other people, and so this is, like, a long trajectory. And we're just seeing the manifestations of that continuation, right, with 9/11."

"Historically, right, you know, a lot of us come from lands that were colonized, lands where wars are being waged, right, and a lot of times because of U.S. policy or the policies in Europe," Kawas said.

The idea that we have to apologize for, like, a terror attack that, like, a couple people did, and then there is no apologies or reparations for genocides and for slavery, um, et cetera, is something that I kind of find, like, reprehensible.

Kawas also used a Tumblr account where she defended terrorist Ahmed Ferhani, who was sentenced to 10 year in prison in 2011 for threatening to blow up a Manhattan synagogue. She described the man as a "brother," writing: 

But then this weekend, I felt the deepst [sic] low. I heard the news of my brother, whose case I've followed & whose family I knew—Ahmad Farfani. After being pursued for years by the NYPD and eventually caught up in an entrapment case, last weekend he attempted suicide in order to escape his circumstance. He saw nowhere out but death. This is the state our people are in.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

