Air Traffic Controllers With Perfect Attendance to Receive $10k Bonuses

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Thursday that 776 air traffic controllers and technicians who worked during the government shutdown will receive a $10,000 bonus, "for their patriotic work to ensure the safety of the skies during the Democrats’ 44-day government shutdown."

Santa’s coming to town a little early🎄🎅



President Trump wanted to give air traffic controllers and technicians BONUSES for showing up to work EVERY DAY during the government shutdown… and TODAY IS THE DAY!



776 patriotic men and women will get $10K checks, just in time for… pic.twitter.com/r9CHT0UyF7 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 21, 2025

BOOM! President Trump just signed off on $10,000 BONUS CHECKS for 776 air traffic controllers and technicians!



These patriots kept America flying safe during the shutdown and are now getting the MASSIVE thank you they deserve! pic.twitter.com/NE0vKVqfYq — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 21, 2025

“These patriotic men and women never missed a beat and kept the flying public safe throughout the shutdown,” Duffy said. “Democrats may not care about their financial well-being, but President Trump does. This award is an acknowledgement of their dedication and a heartfelt appreciation for going above and beyond in service to the nation.”

The reward will be provided to controllers and technicians who achieved perfect attendance during the Schumer Shutdown period. Notifications will be sent to recipients next week, and payments will be issued no later than December 9.

“I am profoundly proud and grateful for the air traffic personnel who worked during extraordinary operational challenges to keep the NAS running safely during the longest government shutdown,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said. “Their dedication represents the highest levels of public service.”

