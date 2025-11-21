So, That's What Barack Obama Discussed With a Bunch of Dems This Week
Tipsheet

Air Traffic Controllers With Perfect Attendance to Receive $10k Bonuses

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 21, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Thursday that 776 air traffic controllers and technicians who worked during the government shutdown will receive a $10,000 bonus, "for their patriotic work to ensure the safety of the skies during the Democrats’ 44-day government shutdown."

“These patriotic men and women never missed a beat and kept the flying public safe throughout the shutdown,” Duffy said. “Democrats may not care about their financial well-being, but President Trump does. This award is an acknowledgement of their dedication and a heartfelt appreciation for going above and beyond in service to the nation.”

The reward will be provided to controllers and technicians who achieved perfect attendance during the Schumer Shutdown period. Notifications will be sent to recipients next week, and payments will be issued no later than December 9.

“I am profoundly proud and grateful for the air traffic personnel who worked during extraordinary operational challenges to keep the NAS running safely during the longest government shutdown,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said. “Their dedication represents the highest levels of public service.”

