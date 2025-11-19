Are We Shocked the Biden FBI Did This During the Trump Assassination Investigation?
Trump Greenlights CIA Operations in Venezuela as Ford Strike Group Enters the Caribbean

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 19, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As the Ford carrier strike group arrives in the Caribbean to counter drug trafficking from Venezuela, President Trump has reportedly approved CIA covert operations in the country, according to the New York Times.

According to people briefed on the matter, the CIA operations could lay the groundwork for further military action against Venezuela. As of November, there have been at least 20 military strikes on narco-terrorist vessels out of Venezuela, headed to the United States, resulting in the death of at least 79 people. 

The president has also authorized a new round of negotiations with Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. Earlier talks saw Maduro offer to step down after a delay of a few years, a proposal the White House rejected.

Related:

The report came just a day after President Trump called Maduro a terrorist, and didn't shut down the possibility of deploying troops to Venezuela. 

"No, I don't rule out that, I don't rule out anything," Trump said Monday. "We just have to take care of Venezuela. They dumped hundreds of thousands of people into our country from prisons. Nobody knows better than this young lady [Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem] right here. She's done an incredible job with Tom Homan and all of your people."

