Illegal Immigrant Screams 'Allahu Akbar' Tries to Grab Officer’s Taser During ICE Arrest in Buffalo

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 19, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

In Buffalo, New York, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested an illegal immigrant, Saim Irgi, 39, from Turkey, who resisted officers during his apprehension and attempted to grab one of the officers’ tasers, yelling “Allahu Akbar” as he was forcefully removed from his vehicle.

Irgi was taken into custody on November 5, after officers were forced to tase him. He has a violent criminal history, including charges of assault in New Jersey and charges for strangulation, assault, and reckless endangerment in Pennsylvania.

ICE Buffalo acting Field Office Director Tammy Marich said in a statement:

Saim Irgi is a violent criminal offender and a significant public safety threat to the residents of western New York. The officers of ICE Buffalo will continue to work tirelessly to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens from the United States.

Related:

Irgi entered the United States illegally near Jamul, California, from Mexico on July 7, 2023. He was then released by the Biden administration into the country without any vetting. 

On March 19, the Pennsauken Police Department in New Jersey arrested Irgi on a simple-assault charge, which was dismissed on April 4. Later that same day, he was taken into custody by the Philadelphia Police Department and charged with strangulation, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

